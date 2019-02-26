Reward Gateway Launches Mobile App to Connect and Celebrate Employees Anytime, Anywhere

SYDNEY, February 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The new Connect+ app is designed to keep employees connected, to their company, its purpose and values - and to one another.

Global employee engagement company, Reward Gateway , has announced the launch of Connect+, the industry-first mobile app that puts the power of real-time employee recognition and communication in the hands of every employee, no matter where they are.

According to research by the International Workplace Group (IWG) just under half of Australian employees work remotely for at least half of the week. In addition, Google estimated 3 billion people perform work away from a desk every day across a variety of industries. The Reward Gateway Connect+ app enables employee recognition and reward to a more mobile workforce, whether they are on the road, in the field, at home, or even in their favourite coffee shop.

The Connect+ app helps HR leaders provide on-the-go access to recognition and reward features, with integrated communication tools, to better connect employees to their company, purpose, values, and one another. Connect+ works as an extension of the Reward Gateway platform, so that good news and moments of recognition can travel with employees anytime and anywhere.

Employers also benefit from:

A united and connected workforce through consistent and visible updates

workforce through consistent and visible updates Increased usage of recognition programs due to easier access for all employees

of recognition programs due to easier access for all employees Increased ease and effectiveness of sending out important company news and updates to the right people at the right time, regardless of their location

of sending out important company news and updates to the right people at the right time, regardless of their location Increased employee engagement through effective communications and continuous social recognition linked to values

Commenting on the Connect+ app, Reward Gateway's Group Director of Product & Client Success, Rob Boland, said:

"One of the biggest opportunities companies have to impact business results through employee engagement is via effective recognition and communication with their people, especially boundaryless workers and those without direct access to a work computer. Our Connect+ app gives our clients a tool that delivers real-time communication and recognition to any employee, irrespective of job role or location. In addition, Connect+ includes a user experience and social features - tagging, commenting and mentions - that we know employees enjoy using and, most importantly, expect to have."

To see more of the new Connect+ app features and learn how it supports Reward Gateway clients in creating a more engaged workforce, click here.

About Reward Gateway

Reward Gateway helps more than 1,800 of the world's leading companies, in 23 countries, to attract, engage, and retain their best people with an employee engagement platform that brings employee benefits, reward and recognition, employee communications and survey tools into one unified hub. Clients include American Express, Unilever, Samsung, IBM, and McDonald's. For more information, please visit https://www.rewardgateway.com/au