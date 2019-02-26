JinkoSolar is ramping the third-largest module factory in the United States, as part of a resurgence in U.S. module manufacturing. From pv magazine USA Module factories don't look like much from the outside; and JinkoSolar's new facility in Jacksonville, Florida is no exception. The featureless grey concrete building lies 14 miles from downtown Jacksonville in an industrial park surrounded by pines, but the inside is what counts. JinkoSolar has begun producing mono-PERC modules at the Jacksonville factory, which at 400 MW of annual production is the third-largest U.S. module factory by capacity, ...

