Azema Sciences Inc.: Azema Announces Completion of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / Azema Sciences Inc. (the "Corporation") announced that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of 5,579,447 Common Shares at a price of $0.20 per Common Share.

The Common Shares issued under the Offering are subject to a four month hold period.

