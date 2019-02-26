sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE

Azema Sciences Inc.: Azema Announces Completion of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / Azema Sciences Inc. (the "Corporation") announced that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of 5,579,447 Common Shares at a price of $0.20 per Common Share.

The Common Shares issued under the Offering are subject to a four month hold period.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Richard Shatto
Director
(604) 807-6334

SOURCE: Azema Sciences Inc.



