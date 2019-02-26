sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.02.2019 | 22:56
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Azema Sciences Inc.: Azema Announces Issuances of Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / Azema Sciences Inc. (the "Corporation") announced that it has issued an aggregate of 11,250,000 Common Shares to its founders and an aggregate of 2,550,000 Common Shares for the settlement of debt, all of which were issued at a deemed price of $0.10 per Common Share.

All of the foregoing Common Shares are subject to a four month hold period.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Richard Shatto
Director
(604) 807-6334

SOURCE: Azema Sciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/537206/Azema-Announces-Issuances-of-Shares


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE