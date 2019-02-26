Azema Sciences Inc.: Azema Announces Issuances of Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / Azema Sciences Inc. (the "Corporation") announced that it has issued an aggregate of 11,250,000 Common Shares to its founders and an aggregate of 2,550,000 Common Shares for the settlement of debt, all of which were issued at a deemed price of $0.10 per Common Share.

All of the foregoing Common Shares are subject to a four month hold period.

