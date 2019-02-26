HEINEKEN NV: HEINEKEN Mexico and OXXO extend their commercial relationship

Amsterdam, 26 February 2019 - Heineken N.V. announces that its Mexican subsidiary Cervezas Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma, S.A. de C.V. (HEINEKEN Mexico) and Cadena Comercial Oxxo (a subsidiary of FEMSA) have signed an agreement to extend their commercial relationship for 5 years, up to and including March 2024. The current successful commercial relationship began in 2010 under a ten-year agreement, whereby the only beer brands sold by OXXO have been those of the HEINEKEN Mexico portfolio. Today's announcement represents an early renegotiation of the agreement.

Under the terms of the new agreement the parties have agreed to gradually begin changing the nature of the current agreement so, starting in 2019 in places such as the metropolitan areas of Guadalajara and Mexico City and finalizing by December 2022 with Nuevo León and Sonora, the brands of HEINEKEN Mexico will no longer be the only beer brands available at OXXO.

Etienne Strijp, CEO at HEINEKEN Mexico, said: "We highly value our strategic partnership with OXXO and we will continue working together to grow the beer category and offer our consumers the best beer brands. Given the dynamism of the Mexican beer market, our exciting product portfolio and the commitment and motivation of our teams, we expect to continue growing our Mexican business in the coming years."

The agreement announced today is expected to be formalized through the signing of a definite contract, which is expected to take place in March 2019. Financial terms of the agreement are not disclosed.

