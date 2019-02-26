Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Vanessa Countryman has been named Acting Secretary. Ms. Countryman will replace Brent Fields, who is stepping down as Secretary effective March 11, 2019, to accept a position in the Commission's Division of Investment Management.

For the past five years, Ms. Countryman has served as Chief Counsel in the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis (DERA), where she has actively participated in numerous significant rulemakings, ensuring the effective use of economic analysis across the agency. Between 2010 and 2012, Ms. Countryman served as Counsel to two SEC Commissioners, where she provided legal advice on regulatory and enforcement matters.

Within the SEC, the Office of the Secretary plays a central role in ensuring the effective processing of Commission business. Office staff, among other things, review all documents submitted to the Commission, track documents submitted to the Commission, schedule Commission meetings in accordance with the Government in the Sunshine Act, maintain records of official Commission actions, and provide public notice of those actions on the SEC.gov website and in the Federal Register.

"I appreciate Vanessa's willingness to step into the role of Acting Secretary during this time," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "Her deep knowledge of agency procedures and strong relationships with Commissioners and senior staff across the divisions and offices will help ensure the Commission continues to run smoothly."

Ms. Countryman added, "It is a great honor to be asked to serve in this role. I look forward to working with and supporting the Office of the Secretary's exceptional team to carry out the Commission's work on behalf of investors."

Prior to joining the SEC, Ms. Countryman practiced law at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, representing clients in regulatory matters.

Ms. Countryman earned her J.D. from the University of Chicago. She earned a Master's degree from Oxford University and a B.A. from Columbia University.