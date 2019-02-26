The Colombian authorities said the received offers did not comply with the criteria for competition and market dominance. Enel Green Power, Canadian Solar, Trina Solar and Solarpack were among the developers that were admitted to the auction's final phase.Colombia's National Mining and Energy Planning Unit, UPME has selected no project in the renewable energy auctions it held today. The authority said the auction's failure was due to the fact that the project developers did not comply with the bidding terms established by the Colombian energy and gas regulator CREG. UPME's director, Ricardo ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...