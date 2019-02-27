Comtech to demonstrate how its mapping data is integrated with Dragon Drive's newest innovations for in-car assistants with advanced conversational capabilities

February 26, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable location, navigation and communication technology, today announced during Mobile World Congress 2019, its Enterprise Technologies group, which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment is showcasing how its global navigation and mapping solution has been integrated into the newest innovation from Nuance Communication's Dragon Drive mobility assistant platform the world's first multi-sensorial, cognitive mobility assistant for the digital car of the future. The demonstration is taking place at Comtech's stand at the Fira Gran Via in hall 8.1, #8.1D21, February 25th through February 28th

Comtech's global navigation and mapping solution is built upon a highly-reliable data center infrastructure, providing on-board and off-board map data as well as turn-by-turn navigation. Comtech's navigation and map data can be integrated with Dragon Drive's voice, eye tracking and head movement recognition, creating a highly intelligent and personalized navigation experience. The demonstration will feature an enhanced navigation user experience that offers handsfree map, search and navigation features. Additionally, it will show map controls and the ability to zoom in and out, search for a point-of-interest (POI) or navigate to a destination without the touch of a button.

Utilizing Comtech's POI search function to locate nearby coffee shops, gas stations, restaurants or other places, Dragon Drive can use that data to differentiate between proximity, price and quality measures for locations of interest that might be in route during a trip. For instance, when locating a parking lot near an address identified by the driver, the in-car assistant can identify the user's preference for price versus distance from the desired address. It can then use those details to pinpoint the location of the best parking space option.

Comtech's virtualized and API solutions are available to mobile network operators, enterprises, IoT developers and automotive manufacturers globally. Comtech has been recognized by ABI Research as a 2018 Hot Tech Innovator and global leader in precise LBS infrastructure. Over the past decade, Comtech has developed an extensive portfolio of location technology that includes Location-Based Services and mobile apps for mobile network operators and highly accurate location platforms for automotive, fleet, insurance, logistics and IoT markets.

During Mobile World Congress, Comtech experts will be available to discuss:

Developed specifically to meet the needs of low-power, wide-area devices and multi-network communications, Comtech's IoT Location Platform (ILP) enables seamless indoor and outdoor location positioning and data assistance services for any IoT device or application. During the Mobile World Conference, Comtech will demonstrate positioning on the latest IoT devices, including implementations via partnerships with Arm Mbed and Samsung ARTIK IoT platforms. These will leverage Comtech's ILP solution and showcase Precise Indoor Positioning. Real Time Messaging A leader in both text and messaging solutions, Comtech offers mobile operators, enterprises, businesses and municipalities comprehensive, high-performance, volume messaging solutions for sending alerts and notifications. Individual platforms are now available to developers via APIs, allowing seamless and quick integration into any system, website or application.

For more information, visit Comtech's Mobile World Congress virtual press kit by clicking here.

The Enterprise Technologies group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information, visit www.comtechenterprise.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

