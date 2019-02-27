sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 27.02.2019

WKN: A14M4D ISIN: NL0010937066 
27.02.2019 | 07:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

GrandVision N.V.: GrandVision reports 2018 Revenue €3,721 million and adjusted EBITDA of €576 million

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 27 February 2019. GrandVision NV (EURONEXT: GVNV) publishes Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 results.

2018 Highlights

Revenue increased by 10.3% at constant exchange rates to €3,721million (FY17: €3,450 million) with comparable growth of 3.4%

  • Adjusted EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items) increased by 6.2% at constant exchange rates to €576 million (FY17: €552 million)
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 50 bps to 15.5% mainly due to the margin dilutive effect of acquisitions
  • Adjusted EPS was €0.91 (FY17: €0.97) despite a higher operating result as 2017 EPS benefited from a one-off €38 million gain due to the remeasurement of the 30% interest in Visilab
  • The total number of stores expanded by 94, to 7,095 (FY17: 7,001)
  • Supervisory Board proposes a dividend of €0.33 per share. The shares will trade ex-dividend as of 30 April 2019
GrandVision will host an analyst call on 27 February at 9am CET. Dial-in details are available at investors.grandvision.com and at the bottom of this press release.
GrandVision FY18 Release (http://hugin.info/167729/R/2236513/880802.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: GrandVision N.V. via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)