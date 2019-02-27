GrandVision N.V.: GrandVision reports 2018 Revenue €3,721 million and adjusted EBITDA of €576 million

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 27 February 2019. GrandVision NV (EURONEXT: GVNV) publishes Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 results.

2018 Highlights

Revenue increased by 10.3% at constant exchange rates to €3,721million (FY17: €3,450 million) with comparable growth of 3.4%

Adjusted EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items) increased by 6.2% at constant exchange rates to €576 million (FY17: €552 million)

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 50 bps to 15.5% mainly due to the margin dilutive effect of acquisitions

Adjusted EPS was €0.91 (FY17: €0.97) despite a higher operating result as 2017 EPS benefited from a one-off €38 million gain due to the remeasurement of the 30% interest in Visilab

The total number of stores expanded by 94, to 7,095 (FY17: 7,001)

Supervisory Board proposes a dividend of €0.33 per share. The shares will trade ex-dividend as of 30 April 2019

GrandVision will host an analyst call on 27 February at 9am CET. Dial-in details are available at investors.grandvision.com and at the bottom of this press release.