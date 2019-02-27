Innovation spurs collaboration to aggregate and optimize IoT data for new over-the-top services and cloud-centered solutions

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced its collaboration with IoT.nxt-a leading internet of things (IoT) technology company-to help carriers and enterprises around the world design new services and solutions by bringing together various streams of IoT device data into a single, easy-to-use platform.

"This exciting collaboration allows us to create cloud-based innovations that will bring a host of new revenue opportunities and operational savings to our customers around the world," ADTRAN Sr. Vice President of Sales John Neville said. "ADTRAN and IoT.nxt are joining forces to create the energy and synergy needed to capture and commercialize the growing volume of IoT data generated in any number of vertical markets across diverse systems and processes. We can't wait to see where this takes our customers here in Europe and throughout the world."

The IoT industry operates on multiple protocols that control many different types of devices. IoT.nxt aggregates those protocols into a single cloud-based system that turns the data into usable information for decision-makers looking to optimize revenue opportunities and minimize operating expense. ADTRAN's broad portfolio of software and hardware platforms support a variety of technologies deployed today and provide speed and flexibility for new deployments needed to take advantage of these new IoT.nxt applications.

Based on OpenWrt, the ADTRAN SmartOS Operating System is fully chipset-agnostic, enabling quick and seamless support for any technology or vendor hardware implementation, while also supporting third-party software applications to enhance solution integrations. SmartOS operates on top of five different, leading hardware vendor chipsets and numerous network technologies. With its open data plane and application framework, SmartOS unlocks the potential for streamlined application development and integration of exciting new services.

Additionally, the ADTRAN ProCloud suite of subscription-based business services enables enterprises to create improved workflows, based on data collected, and present these in a usable format that can manage devices locally or from the cloud. Combining SmartOS, ProCloud CPaaS and IoT.nxt's leading application, ADTRAN now offers a compelling solution with immediate effect and spanning a virtually unlimited number of both industrial and residential IoT use cases.

ADTRAN will now be able to provide enterprise and carrier customers with smart, streamlined management of IoT data that will help drive better, more informed business decisions. Carriers will also be able to better manage their physical and virtualized networks, as well as offer enhanced home and business services on one platform that manages all devices for a subscriber.

IoT.nxt solutions have been deployed at a variety of companies in diverse industries. A recent U.S. example is a project rolled out across schools in Tampa, Fla. IoT.nxt technology retrofits onto existing systems and equipment. That, combined with new sensor data or instance occupancy and ambient external temperature, delivers dynamic energy management while increasing comfort levels and purifying the air. Consumption is optimized, which delivers significant cost savings. IoT.nxt also has large projects running in telecommunication companies, mines, ports, food processing manufacturing plants and in the agricultural sector.

The IoT.nxt solution is technology agnostic, which allows companies to leverage existing infrastructure and create immediate impact on business processes.

About ADTRAN

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential-ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems-the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About IoT.nxt

IoT.nxt's unique technology stack bridges the gap between all protocols in the industrial ecosystem, creating a single integration/translation point. Its patented RaptorTM gateway allows organisations to retrofit all existing legacy systems with no rip and replace. A powerful data abstraction model further translates anything and everything from the edge, supporting a true subscription based big data model. IoT.nxt is the enterprise solution category winner and overall winner of the MTN Business IoT Award 2017 in South Africa. IoT.nxt opened its European office in The Hague, The Netherlands in 2017 and set up US operations in October 2018. Find out more about IoT.nxt at IoT.nxt, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

