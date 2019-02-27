sprite-preloader
27.02.2019 | 08:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Scanship Holding ASA: Second Half Year 2018 results - Record high performance

Please see the attcahed Second Half Year 2018 Financial report and Presentation.

The company will present the results at hrs. 11.30 today in the offices of Sparebank1 Markets.

Location: Sparebank1 Markets, Olav Vs gate 5, 0161 Oslo

For further queries, please contact:
Henrik Badin - CEO Erik Magelssen - CFO
Scanship Holding ASA Scanship Holding ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25 Tel: + 47 92 88 87 28
Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no erik.magelssen@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachments

  • SSHIP - Second Half Year 2018 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/213ac508-4d4d-4a64-9e5c-5fc8a2c6d70f)
  • SSHIP - Second Half Year 2018 Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dc8ca7a9-febc-44fc-935c-cf4686000b07)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)