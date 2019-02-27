ASOCS Ltd., a pioneer in Radio Access Network (RAN) virtualization, announces its plan to launch a 5G in-building solution this year.

ASOCS' solution delivers 5G and an edge cloud in a single software stack. The solution is designed for the in-building market and the needs of enterprises.

Capabilities like ultra-low latency, enhanced broadband and high-availability will transform businesses. Many mobile operators are currently focused on the 5G enterprise use case, and on offering enterprises of all sizes private networks that will enable mission critical applications and enhanced services.

Another crucial aspect of 5G is its effect on the Internet of Things. 5G is expected to take Industry 4.0 to the next level. Capabilities like URLLC, Time Sensitive Networks, EMBB for Extended Reality and the ability to share licensed and unlicensed spectrum on the same network will enable many new applications in industrial settings. ASCOS has also integrated its Cyrus platform with VMware's vCloud NFV platform.

"Enterprises understand that cellular in general is faster, more secure and more reliable than Wi-Fi. They want to leverage the enhanced capabilities of 5G and are willing deploy cellular networks, while they expect the level of complexity to be equivalent to Wi-Fi and networking", said Eran Bello, Chief Commercial Officer, ASOCS.

"By integrating ASOCS' Cyrus platform with VMware vCloud NFV, enterprises and carriers gain a fully virtualized 5G solution in a single software stack that delivers optimized performance and is easy to integrate, deploy and scale," said Gabriele Di Piazza, vice president of solutions, Telco NFV Group, VMware. "As ASOCS continues to deploy mobile edge clouds they will serve as the foundation for 5G services at the edge of the network, which is expected to enable new use cases in the enterprise."

ASOCS is demonstrating its Cyrus solution at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona: Hall 2, IMA pavilion booth 2E50. To schedule a demo please email info@asocscloud.com.

About ASOCS

ASOCS is a pioneer in virtual Radio Access Networks (vRAN) and a provider of fully virtualized, NFV-compatible virtual Base Station solutions for In-Building Wireless and macro-networks.

Our on-premise mobile edge cloud, Cyrus, transforms the traditional base station into a software centric solution, providing full virtualization of all base station layers and functions. It delivers on the promise of openness and scale at a lower TCO and it's being deployed by operators around the world. ASOCS is working with leading carriers to support the move to 5G with full network virtualization, while implementing open interfaces such as xRAN, TIP and ONAP.

Privately-held ASOCS serves carriers and enterprises in the retail, real estate, corporate offices, hospitality, hospitals and sports and entertainment markets, and has offices in Israel and the United States. Visit www.asocscloud.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006033/en/

Contacts:

Roni Saban

VP Marketing

ASOCS

Info@asocscloud.com