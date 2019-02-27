Q Core Medical Opens European Hub in France, Kicks Off Direct Sales of Leading Infusion Systems

New office to be led by industry veteran Laurent Schektman

NETANYA, Israel, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Core Medical, a leading developer of smart infusion systems for hospital and ambulatory care settings, today announced the opening of a new European office in Marseille, France. The new European regional headquarters will be led by Q Core Medical Country Manager, Laurent Schektman, who will lead direct sales efforts of Q Core's hospital and homecare infusion systems in France and other European markets.

"It is a privilege to provide Q Core Medical's advanced infusion systems to French and European healthcare facilities from our new office in Marseille, the doorway to the French and European healthcare markets," said Laurent Schektman, Q Core Medical Country Manager. "France is especially ready for Q Core's level of infusion system innovation. With a growing elderly population, an increased need for infusion, and a 5-10% increase in patients being treated in homecare settings rather than hospitals, France has a real market need for intuitive, easy-to-use and reliable infusion systems."

Q Core's flagship Sapphire infusion pumps provide light-weight, advanced and intuitive infusion systems with diverse functionality appreciated by caregivers and patients. Its systems can be used in pain management, oncology drug delivery, epidural infusion, parenteral nutrition, antibiotic treatments among other IV therapies. The Sapphire infusion family can be used for large volume and ambulatory infusions in hospitals, as well as treatment in homecare and alternate site settings.

"We are pleased to see a growing global health technology company choose Marseille as its European headquarters," said Maribel Sierra, Project Manager from Provence Promotion, the Aix-Marseille-Provence metropolis economic development agency. "Marseille is ideally situated to serve as a hub for doing business in Europe and Africa, as well as granting easy access to Mediterranean markets. Q Core serves as a prime example of the business opportunities present in the South of France for thriving health and technology players."

France's healthcare system, based on advanced reimbursement models, is following the global shift of moving patients from hospitals into homecare settings. The French government is building regulation in the homecare market, with strong economics models to bolster this shift. A reduction in the average length of stay in hospitals, a growing elderly patient population with chronic diseases, a higher level of comfort at home for patients, and a lower cost of home health services has resulted in a 40 percent year-on-year growth of patients receiving homecare treatments over the past four years.

"We are delighted to directly market our pioneering infusion pump systems in France, expanding our physical footprint into such a vital regional market," said Tally Eitan, President of Q Core Medical. "Laurent's previous work experiences at Abbott, Hospira, Pfizer and ICU Medical give him vast knowledge of the French and European healthcare landscapes. With Laurent at the helm of our European operations, with his passion and commitment to the French healthcare market, we are confident that we will be able to meet the evolving infusion needs across the continuum of care."

About Q Core Medical

Q Core Medical is an infusion solutions provider meeting the evolving infusion needs of ambulatory care and hospital markets. Q Core Medical's flagship Sapphire infusion pump systems are marketed globally with fleets operating in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Australia for the last decade. One of three privately held companies operating under the Eitan Group, Q Core Medical designs, develops, manufactures and markets advanced, future-ready infusion systems. For more information, visit http://www.qcore.com/.

Media Relations Contact:

Nicole Grubner

Finn Partners

+1-929-222-8011

nicole.grubner@finnpartners.com

Company Contact:

+972-732388888

info@qcore.com

Q Core Medical France

+33-4-91134599

dispositifsmedicaux@Qcore.fr