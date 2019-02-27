



NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408

TOKYO, Feb 27, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. and NTT DOCOMO ASIA Pte. Ltd. have begun conducting a trial of an IoT monitoring system to improve the manufacturing performance of a synthetic-fibers factory in Thailand. The trial will be conducted until March 31.In the trial, DOCOMO ASIA is deploying the IoT Solution Platform to visualize the operational status of production operations in the Thai factory. IoT devices equipped with up to 30 different sensors are collecting operational information on the factory floor and then transmitting real-time data to the cloud via a mobile network. Technicians will be able to use PCs, smartphones or tablets to remotely monitor the status of production operations via the platform.The IoT Solution Platform enables manufacturers to digitalize their operations and rapidly gather information from factory floors for improved efficiency in production management. The platform also helps to reduce production downtime by allowing manufacturers to closely monitor the status of their production equipment to detect malfunctions, maintenance needs and so on.The IoT Solution Platform is already being used by a manufacturer engaged in the production of automotive plastic parts. The platform is now being introduced in the textile industry to realize more efficient and reliable production operations by providing value-added services that will enable manufacturers to supply customers with textile products of higher quality and on a more stable basis.The trial is part of DOCOMO's Globiot global IoT initiative, which was launched on July 2, 2018 to provide global connectivity, operational support and consulting to Japanese manufacturers that have global IoT operations. The trial is being conducted in collaboration with Teijin Polyester (Thailand) Limited, a Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd. subsidiary company that manufactures polyester fibers, filament yarn, chips and more.Going forward, DOCOMO and DOCOMO ASIA expect manufacturers of synthetic fibers and other products across Southeast Asia to increasingly adopt the IoT Solution Platform to raise the productivity and quality of their production operations.About NTT DOCOMO ASIANTT DOCOMO ASIA Pte. Ltd. (UEN number: 201228945N), a Singapore-based subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO, provides mobile solutions and conducts research aimed at developing new business opportunities in Singapore and neighboring countries in Asia. Based on shared values with NTT DOCOMO, NTT DOCOMOASIA is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with business partners, by driving forward with global ICT-related solutions that change the way people work. For more information, please visit http://www.docomo-asia.com/index_en.html.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.