Cantargia Publishes Year end Report for 2018

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Cantargia AB's ("Cantargia") year end report for 2018 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

Significant events in the fourth quarter

Cantargia obtained a patent for its CAN03 antibody in the US.

The phase I part of the CANFOUR study with Cantargia's CAN04 antibody was completed and the phase IIa part of the study was initiated.

Cantargia presented new, positive preclinical data showing that the CAN04 antibody can produce an even stronger effect in combination with chemotherapy.

Significant events after the end of the period

In January 2019, the first patient initiated the treatment with the CAN04 antibody in the phase IIa part of Cantargia's CANFOUR study.

Financial information

Fourth quarter 2018

Net sales, kSEK 0 (0)

Operating loss, kSEK -28,081 (-14,412)

Loss after tax, kSEK -27,858 (-14,667)

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, SEK -0.42 (-0.40)

Full year 2018

Net sales, kSEK 0 (0)

Operating loss, kSEK -93,306 (-60,009)

Loss after tax for the year, kSEK -91,160 (-60,253)

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, SEK -1.38 (-1.86)

Equity/assets ratio, 90 (90) per cent

Cash and cash equivalents, kSEK 76,528 (149,781)

Short-term investments, kSEK 90,319 (120,000)



For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46(0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on February 27, 2019.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04 (nidanilimab) is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is conducting both monotherapy and combination therapy. Cantargia's other project, CANxx, is in the research phase and is aiming to develop a IL1RAP binding antibody optimised for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

