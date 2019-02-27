Kindly note that the following instrument shall be Suspended with effect from Wednesday 27th February 2019 as per Notice to Members 20 of 2019.
Instrument Name: 1.4% MGS 2024 (III)
Short Code: G24C
ISIN: MT0000012915
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on 0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
Instrument Name: 1.4% MGS 2024 (III)
Short Code: G24C
ISIN: MT0000012915
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on 0035621244051 for any questions you may have.