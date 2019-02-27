Enea Showcases Award-Winning Qosmos Probe at RSA Conference 2019

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea (NASDAQ: ENEA), (Stockholm: ENEA) a global supplier of networking solutions, embedded software and world class services, will demonstrate the award-winning Qosmos Probe DPI Sensor and Qosmos ixEngine, the industry-leading DPI engine, at RSA Conference 2019 in San Francisco, 4 - 8 March 2019.

See the Qosmos solutions in action at the Enea Qosmos booth, #236, in the South Expo hall.

The Qosmos Probe provides detailed visibility of network traffic, bringing new capabilities to cybersecurity solutions by pinpointing key data to improve the accuracy of threat detection. Delivered as a cost-effective DPI-based sensor, it strengthens and streamlines existing SIEM and threat hunting platforms.

The Qosmos Probe is a flexible alternative to pre-integrated, proprietary DPI sensors. It constitutes an essential building block of a robust protection with capabilities unknown to attackers.

The Qosmos Probe passively captures packets at high throughput, detecting applications, parsing protocols, and extracting traffic metadata. Traffic metadata is used to contextualize alerts, which reduces the number of false positives and allows analysts to carry out more efficient investigations, resulting in faster remediation.

Alerts based on traditional log/application information are enriched with detailed protocol and metadata information and this context-rich data allows faster and more accurate investigations.

The Qosmos Probe only stores traffic metadata (sender, receiver, device type, file type, etc.), discarding irrelevant content, such as video. Forensic storage is reduced by up to 150x compared to full packet capture.

Delivered as a software component, the Qosmos Probe can be used in virtualized, physical and hybrid infrastructures.

The Qosmos Probe is based on Qosmos ixEngine, the most widely deployed DPI software in cybersecurity, which will also be demonstrated at the Enea Qosmos booth at RSA Conference 2019.

The Qosmos Probe was recently awarded gold for Network Traffic Analysis in the 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards as well as gold for Product Excellence of the Year in the Forensics category of the Info Security Products Guide (ISPG) 2019 Global Excellence Awards.

To request a demonstration with Qosmos experts, contact rsa@qosmos.com

Additional Resources

For more information on the Qosmos Probe:

https://www.qosmos.com/cybersecurity/dpi-sensor-for-threat-hunting/

For more information on Qosmos ixEngine:

https://www.qosmos.com/products/deep-packet-inspection-engine/

For details of the Enea Qosmos presence at RSA Conference 2019, go to

https://www.qosmos.com/rsa-conference-6/

Media Contact

Erik Larsson,

SVP Marketing & Communication, Enea

Phone: +33-1-70-81-19-00

E-mail: erik.larsson@enea.com

About Enea

Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society, supplying solutions for mobile traffic optimization, subscriber data management, network virtualization, traffic classification, embedded operating systems, and professional services. More than 3 billion people around the globe rely on our technologies in their daily lives. Enea's leading DPI-based IP traffic classification and network intelligence software is embedded by vendors and integrators into their products sold to telcos, cloud service providers and enterprises. For more information on Enea's Qosmos Probe or Qosmos DPI technology: www.qosmos.com.

Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information on Enea: www.enea.com

Enea, Enea OSE, Netbricks, Polyhedra, Enea Element, Qosmos and Qosmos ixEngine are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSEck, Polyhedra Lite, Enea ElementCenter, Enea On-device Management, Enea NFV Core, Enea NFV Access and Qosmos Probe are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © Enea AB 2019.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/enea-showcases-award-winning-qosmos-probe-at-rsa-conference-2019,c2747912

The following files are available for download: