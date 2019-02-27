Hexagon Composites ASA: Audi selects Hexagon for hydrogen development project

Hexagon Purus, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, has been nominated by Audi AG, a world-leading car manufacturer, to supply high-pressure tanks for a multi-year hydrogen tank development and small-serial production project.

"Winning this project is yet another milestone for Hexagon and the rapidly growing Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle industry. Our common environmental commitment now results in this collaboration project to realize the great potential of hydrogen fuel," says Rick Rashilla, Senior Vice President of Hexagon Purus. "This nomination confirms our leading position as a preferred hydrogen tank developer for the zero-emission economy."

At the beginning of the next decade, Audi will introduce its first fuel cell model.

About Hexagon Composites

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transport and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.



