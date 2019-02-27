Oboya Horticulture Industries AB: Oboya receives new flowpack order in Denmark

The order mainly relates to the deliveries of flowpack to a company in the cultivation of root vegetables in Denmark. Flowpack is laserperforated packaging material and delivery will take place from February until December 2019. The order value is estimated at approximately DKK 9.0 million, corresponding to approximately SEK 12.5 million. Oboya grows within the product area flowpack and the product is sold and distributed to several customers in Denmark, Sweden and Finland on an ongoing basis.

About Oboya Horticulture Industries AB

Oboya Horticulture aims to become a world-leading total supplier of consumables and logistics products for the cultivation industry as well as consumer products for home cultivation and indoor environments. Production takes place in factories in China, Poland, Denmark and Kenya. More information about the company is available at www.oboya.se.

