MWC19 Barcelona, the world's largest event dedicated to mobile technology, convenes 25 28 February, 2019 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona.

Business Wire is the official news distribution partner for MWC19 Barcelona and will be located on-site in the Media Village (CC4). Listed below is the exhibitor news recap through Feb. 26.

02/26/2019 11:30 PM

ASOCS Announces 5G Single Software Stack on Mobile Edge Cloud

02/26/2019 11:00 PM

ADTRAN and IoT.nxt Collaborate to Bring Exciting Internet of Things (IoT) Synergies to Worldwide Enterprise and Carrier Markets

02/26/2019 04:00 PM

Cambridge Mechatronics technologies integrated into Qualcomm's chips with TDK smartphone camera software controller

02/26/2019 04:00 PM

Mobile World Congress 2019: Comtech Combines Robust Global Mapping Data with Nuance's Humanized Dragon Drive Mobility Assistant

02/26/2019 01:30 PM

Immersion Signs Agreement to Make Haptic Technology Available Through IC Partner Dongwoon Anatech

02/26/2019 11:51 AM

Benetel, Phluido, Aricent and Tech Mahindra Partner to Create Virtualized LTE RAN for Cable Networks

02/26/2019 10:00 AM

Alibaba Cloud Launches Tech for Change Initiative for Social Good

02/26/2019 09:00 AM

GSMA Announces Winners of the 2019 GLOMO Awards

02/26/2019 07:35 AM

5G Is Coming! China Mobile "5G Device Forerunner Initiative" Launches Its First Batch of 5G Devices

02/26/2019 07:32 AM

China Mobile Launches 5G Smart Hub, "Forerunner One"

02/26/2019 06:30 AM

Modernise Regulation to Deliver Europe's Digital Future, Calls GSMA

02/26/2019 06:28 AM

Kaspersky Lab Helps Secure Bionic Technologies for People with Disabilities

02/26/2019 06:00 AM

SyncDog Inc. Collaborates with FullScope IT to Secure Mobile Data in Highly Regulated Industries

02/26/2019 05:00 AM

IDEMIA to Partner with MobileIron to Enable Enterprise Customers to Manage eSIM Connectivity on Modern Windows Devices

02/26/2019 04:09 AM

Alibaba Cloud Unveils New Products to Empower Data Intelligence for Enterprises and Internet Companies

02/26/2019 03:57 AM

HERE Technologies, Shields and Infosys Demonstrate 3D Network Planning Solution to Slash Costs of 5G Build-out

02/26/2019 03:47 AM

Digital Operator Turkcell Introduces Blockchain-applied ID Management Solution

02/26/2019 03:38 AM

MyKronoz Introduces ZePods Fashionable and Colorful True Wireless Earbuds, Together with a New Line of Affordable Smartwatches

02/26/2019 02:05 AM

ADTRAN and Telefónica Showcase Open, Converged 10G Services at Mobile World Congress

02/26/2019 02:05 AM

ADTRAN Delivers Fixed Wireless Access Solutions to Accelerate 5G Deployments

02/26/2019 01:23 AM

MWC19 Barcelona Exhibitor News Recap through Feb. 25

02/26/2019 12:00 AM

Sequans Partners with Deutsche Telekom on Integrated SIM for IoT

02/26/2019 12:00 AM

Link Labs and Polte to Integrate 4G and 5G Positioning Technologies into AirFinder Asset Tracking System

02/26/2019 12:00 AM

Eros Now Partners with Vindicia to Further Enhance the Entertainment Experience

02/26/2019 12:00 AM

Semtech's LoRa Technology Recognized for Innovation at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/26/2019 12:00 AM

Telna to Demonstrate Cronus, a Flexible Connectivity Platform to Build and Control Global Cellular Networks at MWC Barcelona 2019

