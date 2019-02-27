Andy Brogan appointed EY Oil & Gas Global Sector Leader

- Brings deep sector knowledge and a strong track record of supporting transactions advisory and agile business transformation

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announces the appointment of Andy Brogan as the new EY Global Oil & Gas Sector Leader.

In his new role, Andy will be responsible for driving the EY Oil & Gas sector strategy, leading teams comprising a total of more than 10,000 industry professionals worldwide. In this age of intense sector disruption, he will focus on strategic leadership and agile business transformation for clients. Andy succeeds Adi Karev, who served as the sector leader since 2015 and is retiring from EY.

Benoit Laclau, EY Global Energy Leader, says:

"The oil and gas sector is undergoing a sea of change driven by regulation, technology innovation and changes in consumer behavior. These raise complex issues for clients in the sector, which is why EY focuses on building highest performing teams to respond to EY clients' changing needs. Andy brings an ideal combination of commitment, proven leadership ability and knowledge of the industry that will greatly enhance the value EY teams bring to oil and gas clients around the world."

Andy has been the EY Global Oil & Gas Transactions Advisory Services Leader for the past nine years, during which time EY has built its position as a leading advisor to the sector. He has worked with a range of clients in the sector, ranging from the largest oil majors and national oil companies to governments and independents, through an EY career spanning more than 25 years. Andy has helped with successful mergers, acquisitions and partnerships as well as supporting clients to raise capital toward ongoing growth and transformation across the energy and resources sectors.

Andy Brogan, EY Global Oil & Gas Sector Leader, says:

"Our industry is facing the greatest challenges ever - including balancing stakeholder needs with digital disruption, convergence and uncertainty around the future of the energy business model. The sector is a source of continuous fascination, a vital industry experiencing monumental change, with technology playing a large and growing role. I am delighted to oversee our innovative, experienced and agile EY teams to help clients navigate through unprecedented challenges in this dynamic environment."

