The Exchange has decided to halt the trading in following exchange traded funds issued by SpotR. ISIN Short name ------------------------------ LU0561878983 SPOTR OMXS30 ------------------------------ LU0561879106 SPOTRBULL OMXS30 ------------------------------ LU0561879361 SPOTRBEAR OMXS30 ------------------------------ Please note that the order books will be flushed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB