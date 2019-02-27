Frost & Sullivan Webinar Examines the Changing Landscape of the Automotive Aftermarket

Digital Platforms, ADAS Adoption and Data Drive the Next Wave of Opportunities

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive aftermarket is undergoing a massive transformation. Some of the key disruptors over the past year will continue to accelerate transitions in the marketplace and change supply-and-demand dynamics in 2019 and beyond.

In a new interactive webinar, "Automotive Aftermarket Transformation: 5 Growth Opportunities", taking place on Tuesday, 19 March 2019, at 5 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. EDT, Kumar Saha, Global Automotive Aftersales & Retail Director at Frost & Sullivan, will explain how market participants can position themselves effectively against the challenges and disruptions characterising the automotive aftermarket, while capitalising on compelling opportunities.

Saha will shine a spotlight on market shifts and uncover opportunities for OEMs in light of the slowdown in new vehicle sales. He will be joined by guest speaker Shiva Bhardwaj, CEO of Pitstop, a start-up focused on predictive analytics for the aftermarket.

This webinar will further identify countries that are set to surge ahead in an uncertain global economy and highlight medium- and long-term trends such as the 'Uberisation' of services and the impact of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

"The automotive aftermarket is at a critical point of inflection, particularly in mature markets, where a shift from products to service to solutions will be necessary for OEMs, suppliers and other stakeholders to grow their revenue," said Saha. "It is no longer viable for diversified companies to think about brake or tire replacements in silos, but rather how they can contribute to vehicle ownership management as a way to create sustainable downstream revenue."

Key benefits of attending this live briefing:

Gain insight into digital channel players that will influence the aftermarket supply chain, impacting profit margins for suppliers.

Understand how Brexit could create an opportunity for suppliers from outside the EU to invest in developing supply agreements to the UK market.

Learn about investments from aftermarket participants set to become more prominent in 2019 to leverage business opportunities from vehicle data over the long term.

