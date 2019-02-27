Meinberg, a leading manufacturer of time and frequency synchronization solutions, has agreed to acquire 100 of the shares of its long-time supplier Oregano Systems, the world's leading Precision Time Protocol (PTP) technology design and consulting company.

Many Meinberg distributors and representatives already offer both Meinberg and Oregano products and services. This acquisition allows Meinberg to streamline its PTP hardware and software, providing a uniquely integrated offering to hardware vendors looking to add PTP support to their own products.

"Being able to offer our customers the ability to integrate PTP software, FPGA IP cores, and individually designed solutions into their hardware products brings Meinberg's portfolio of products and services full circle," says Heiko Gerstung, Managing Director at Meinberg.

Oregano's syn1588 technology, which offers the market's most extensive PTP mode and profile support, is used in a number of Meinberg's hardware products, including its renowned PTP devices and modules. It also serves as the base for Meinberg's PTP client software for both Windows and Linux.

"Having worked with Meinberg for so many years, Meinberg not only knows our products, their mission is well-aligned with what we have built at Oregano over the past 19 years," says Oregano co-owner Gerhard Cadek. Cadek, along with business partner Nikolaus Kerö, will remain involved in Oregano for a minimum of six years, thus guaranteeing a smooth transition of management and leadership.

Increased R&D capacity

With the addition of Oregano's experienced design team, Meinberg is well-positioned to increase its R&D capacity, particularly as to the design of PTP/IEEE 1588 technology, FPGAs, and other electronic components.

"The acquisition adds an unparalleled level of cutting-edge design know-how for high-speed FPGA to the Meinberg portfolio," adds Andre Hartman, Managing Director and Head of Hardware Development at Meinberg.

Combining strengths

As part of the acquisition, Oregano will gradually adapt Meinberg's branding, including the Meinberg name and logo. This transition will occur step-by-step, with the official logo and name change being unveiled at a later date.

About Meinberg

Meinberg is a global leader in time and frequency synchronization solutions. Its innovative products enable synchronization for such mission-critical applications as power grid/substation automation, finance, digital broadcasting, telecommunication networks, aerospace, and research and development. Please visit https://www.meinbergglobal.com for more information.

