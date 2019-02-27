Emaar Hospitality Group Adds to Guest Benefits With Three Special Packages for Hotel Stays in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, February 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure subsidiary of global developer Emaar Properties, is bringing exceptional value for guests with three special packages valid until December 25, 2019.

The 'Business Stay', 'Family Stay' and 'Romantic Stay' packages are offered by all hotels under the premium luxury Address Hotels + Resorts and the upscale lifestyle Vida Hotels and Resorts in Dubai as well as at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

Rove Hotels, developed as a joint venture between Emaar Properties and Meraas, also delights guests with the 'Business Stay' and 'Family Stay' packages.

With the 'Business Stay' Package, guests who book a three-night stay will get benefits including daily buffet breakfast, return airport transfers and easy check-in and late check-out subject to availability. The 'Family Stay' package assures unforgettable memories for every member of the family. On booking a two-night stay, the benefits include daily buffet breakfast, tickets to Reel Cinema or Dubai Ice Rink per person per stay across all hotels under Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, and Rove Hotels. The 'Romantic Stay' package entails guests to daily buffet breakfast, exclusive in-room welcome amenity and three-course set dinner for two.

Olivier Harnisch, Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said, "The three packages are designed to delight guests with benefits that meet their requirements. All the hotels are located centrally in Dubai with access to popular leisure attractions and business centres. Further, with the unrivalled service that we offer, guests are assured of a memorable stay in Dubai."

Guests can choose from Address Downtown, Address Dubai Mall, Address Dubai Marina, Address Montgomerie, Address Boulevard, Palace Downtown, and the soon to open Address Fountain Views and Address Sky View - all under Address Hotels + Resorts as well as Vida Downtown, Manzil Downtown, and the soon to open Vida The Hills and Vida Harbour Point - all under Vida Hotels and Resorts.

The participating Rove Hotels are Rove Downtown, Rove City Centre, Rove Healthcare City, Rove Trade Centre, Rove Dubai Marina, and the soon to open Rove At The Park - which are set in central locations in the city. Arabian Ranches Golf Club will delight golf lovers with its 18-hole championship golf course and superb clubhouse.

Book on addresshotels.com, vidahotels.com, rovehotels.com or arabianranchesgolfdubai.com

