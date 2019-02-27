Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $4.3bn Cyber Insurance Market

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Cyber Insurance Market Report 2019-2029

Forecasts by Cover Type (Standalone, Packaged), by Company Size (SMEs and Large enterprises), by Service (Insurance, Claim Services, and Risk Consulting), by Type (Cyber Security Insurance, Cyber Liability Insurance, and Technology Errors and Omissions Insurance), and by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Science, IT & Services, Retail, and Others) Plus Leading Company Analysis and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis

Visiongain is publishing this report on the $4.3billion Cyber Insurance market, which is expected to flourish in the next few years because of the increasing number of cyber attacks and also because government policies making cyber insurance mandatory are expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

• 147 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis of key players in the Cyber insurance market

• Allianz SE

• American International Group, Inc.

• Aon plc.

• Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

• Lloyds of London Ltd

• Lockton Companies, Inc.

• Munich Re

• The Chubb Corporation

• XL Group Ltd

• Zurich Insurance Company Ltd.

• Global Cyber Insurance market outlook and analysis from 2019-2029

• Cyber Insurance Market Forecasts and Analysis by Cover Type from 2019-2029

• Standalone Cover Forecast 2019-2029

• Packaged Cover Forecast 2019-2029

• Cyber Insurance Market Forecasts and Analysis by Company Size from 2019-2019

• Small and Medium Enterprises Forecast 2019-2029

• Large Enterprises Forecast 2019-2029

• Cyber Insurance Market Forecasts and Analysis by Service from 2019-2019

• Insurance Forecast 2019-2029

• Claim Services Forecast 2019-2029

• Risk Consulting Forecast 2019-2029

• Cyber Insurance Market Projections, Analysis and Potential by Type from 2019-2029

• Cyber Security Insurance Forecast 2019-2029

• Cyber Liability Insurance Forecast 2019-2029

• Technology Errors and Omissions Insurance Forecast 2019-2029

• Cyber Insurance Market Projections, Analysis and Potential by Industry Vertical from 2019-2029

• BFSI Forecast 2019-2029

• Healthcare & Life Science Forecast 2019-2029

• IT & Services Forecast 2019-2029

• Retail Forecast 2019-2029

• Others Forecast 2019-2029

• Regional and National Cyber Insurance Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• North America Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029

• US Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada and Mexico Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Europe Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029

• U.K. Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029

• France Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Russia Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029

• China Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029

• South Korea Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Singapore Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Australia Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia-Pacific Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029

• RoW Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029

• The Middle East and Africa Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029

• South America Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Key questions answered

• How is the Cyber insurance market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the market?

• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall Cyber insurance market in 2019?

• How will each Cyber insurance submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will the market shares for each Cyber insurance submarket develop from 2019 to 2029?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029?

• Who are the leading players?

• Target Audience

• Leading cyber insurance companies

• Suppliers

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks

List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report

CERT Australia

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

Russian Ministry of Defence

The Department for Business Innovation & Skills

The Government of Canada

The Society of Actuaries (U.S.)

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

