Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $4.3bn Cyber Insurance Market

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Cyber Insurance Market Report 2019-2029
Forecasts by Cover Type (Standalone, Packaged), by Company Size (SMEs and Large enterprises), by Service (Insurance, Claim Services, and Risk Consulting), by Type (Cyber Security Insurance, Cyber Liability Insurance, and Technology Errors and Omissions Insurance), and by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Science, IT & Services, Retail, and Others) Plus Leading Company Analysis and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis
• Do you need definitive cyber insurance market data?
• Succinct cyber insurance market analysis?
• Technological insight?
• Clear competitor analysis?
• Actionable business recommendations?
Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your research and save you time
Visiongain is publishing this report on the $4.3billion Cyber Insurance market, which is expected to flourish in the next few years because of the increasing number of cyber attacks and also because government policies making cyber insurance mandatory are expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Report highlights
• 147 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs
• Analysis of key players in the Cyber insurance market
• Allianz SE
• American International Group, Inc.
• Aon plc.
• Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
• Lloyds of London Ltd
• Lockton Companies, Inc.
• Munich Re
• The Chubb Corporation
• XL Group Ltd
• Zurich Insurance Company Ltd.
• Global Cyber Insurance market outlook and analysis from 2019-2029
• Cyber Insurance Market Forecasts and Analysis by Cover Type from 2019-2029
• Standalone Cover Forecast 2019-2029
• Packaged Cover Forecast 2019-2029
• Cyber Insurance Market Forecasts and Analysis by Company Size from 2019-2019
• Small and Medium Enterprises Forecast 2019-2029
• Large Enterprises Forecast 2019-2029
• Cyber Insurance Market Forecasts and Analysis by Service from 2019-2019
• Insurance Forecast 2019-2029
• Claim Services Forecast 2019-2029
• Risk Consulting Forecast 2019-2029
• Cyber Insurance Market Projections, Analysis and Potential by Type from 2019-2029
• Cyber Security Insurance Forecast 2019-2029
• Cyber Liability Insurance Forecast 2019-2029
• Technology Errors and Omissions Insurance Forecast 2019-2029
• Cyber Insurance Market Projections, Analysis and Potential by Industry Vertical from 2019-2029
• BFSI Forecast 2019-2029
• Healthcare & Life Science Forecast 2019-2029
• IT & Services Forecast 2019-2029
• Retail Forecast 2019-2029
• Others Forecast 2019-2029
• Regional and National Cyber Insurance Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• North America Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029
• US Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Canada and Mexico Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Europe Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029
• U.K. Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Germany Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029
• France Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Russia Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Europe Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029
• China Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Japan Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029
• South Korea Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Singapore Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Australia Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Asia-Pacific Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029
• RoW Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029
• The Middle East and Africa Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029
• South America Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Key questions answered
• How is the Cyber insurance market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the market?
• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall Cyber insurance market in 2019?
• How will each Cyber insurance submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• How will the market shares for each Cyber insurance submarket develop from 2019 to 2029?
• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029?
• Who are the leading players?
• Target Audience
• Leading cyber insurance companies
• Suppliers
• Contractors
• Technologists
• R&D staff
• Consultants
• Analysts
• CEO's
• CIO's
• COO's
• Business development managers
• Investors
• Governments
• Agencies
• Industry organisations
• Banks
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/cyber-insurance-market-report-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Ace American Insurance Company
Aiu Insurance Company
Alleghany Insurance Holding Group
Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty
Allied World Assurance Group
AlfaStrakhovanie
American International Group, Inc.
Aon Plc
Apple
Assicurazioni Generali
Axa Singapore
Axa XL
Axis Insurance Group
Bajaj Allianz
Bcs Insurance Group
Beazley Plc
Berkshire Hathaway
Bin Insurer Holding, Llc
China Life Insurance
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Cna Insurance Companies
Corvus Insurance Holdings, Inc.
Cyence Inc.
Dynarisk
Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd.
Fireeye Icici Lombard
Great American Insurance Company, Inc.
Hdfc Ergo General Insurance Company
Hdi Global Se
Hewlett-Packard Co.
Hiscox Group
Ingosstrakh
Japan Post Holdings
Legal & General Group
Lemonade Insurance Company
Liberty Mutual Insurance
Lloyds
Lockton Companies, Inc.
Markel International Insurance Company Ltd.
Munich Re Group
Oscar Technology
Pavey Group
PIB - Sme Insurance
Ping An Insurance
Pivot Point Risk Analytics
Policygenius
Powernet America Cyber Security
Prudential Plc
Qbe Insurance (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Quadmetrics, Inc.
Safeshare
Securityscorecard
Simplesurance Gmbh
Sompo Holdings, Inc.
Starr International Company, Inc.
Synerscope
Tata Aig
The Chubb Corporation
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
Tokio Marine Insurance Singapore
Travelers Europe
Travelers Insurance
Trov Bitsight Technologies
Waterfall Security
Willis Towers Watson
Xl Group Ltd
Zeguro
Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd
List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report
CERT Australia
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
Russian Ministry of Defence
The Department for Business Innovation & Skills
The Government of Canada
The Society of Actuaries (U.S.)
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com