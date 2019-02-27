Esaote Introduces MyLabX8, High-performance and Versatile Platform to Further Expand the Renewed MyLab Ultrasound Product Line

VIENNA, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote announces the launch of the MyLabX8 - the high-performance and versatile ultrasound platform to support hospitals and clinics facing today's challenges - at the European Congress of Radiology, ECR 2019 at booth number X5/510.

Based on the recently introduced ULTRA technology platform, the product profile includes a limitless approach to ultrasound imaging and high-quality patient care.

"The new MyLabX8 is designed to be a reliable partner in the daily clinical routine," said Luca Bombino, Head of Ultrasound Global Marketing at Esaote. "We leveraged scalable technology to completely renew our ultrasound product line, and migrate premium performance and features to more affordable systems, without compromising clinical confidence, throughput, and reliability."

Esaote has always invested in workflow-oriented design. The MyLab9, its flagship ultrasound product, has many solutions in common with the new MyLabX8, including the control panel design and exam time reduction and automation.

easyMode* and easyColor* are two exclusive Esaote solutions which simplify and drive ultrasound image optimization in just 3 swipes.

The new "Never Stop Seeing the Unseen" ad campaign will be unveiled during ECR 2019 to highlight Esaote's attitude to innovation, research, and development, affirming the Italian company as one of the world's leading providers of diagnostic imaging solutions.

The MyLabX8 and the MyLab ultrasound product line include a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, such as:

Virtual Navigator fusion imaging

QElaXto shearwave elastography

Very high-frequency, microV, QPack

Exam automation tools like eScan, eDoppler, zero-click advanced functions

* patent pending

About Esaote

With a consolidated revenue of about EUR 250 million in 2017, Esaote is a leader in the biomedical equipment sector, in particular in the areas of ultrasound, dedicated MRI, and software for managing the diagnostic process. The company currently employs 1,150 people. With its headquarters in Genoa and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote is active in 80 countries in the world.