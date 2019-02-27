Frost & Sullivan's Webinar Investigates Technology Development Trends in Measurement While Drilling

Enabling technologies support vision toward unmanned directional drilling operations

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, announced today that it will host a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing, "Measurement While Drilling-Patenting and Technology Development Trends," on Wednesday, 6 March at 11 a.m. EST. The webinar will offer Frost & Sullivan's expert insight from Isaac Premsingh, Industry Analyst, and Manmohan Singh, Senior Consultant, TechVision Team at Frost & Sullivan.

Concerns about continued crude price volatility and decline in consumption due to slowing economic growth across regions indicate more problems for oil companies as they scramble to maintain profits. As with any industry, when margins are affected, service providers take the hit and are forced to cut contract prices. To stay relevant and sustain growth, the oilfield OEMs and service providers have disrupted themselves by adopting innovative technology approaches to eliminate inefficiencies in operations and unlock new opportunities for operating companies.

"Advancements in high-temperature sensing technologies, wide-band high-speed telemetry, high-performance computing and connectivity to the cloud have re-defined the role of MWD services in the past five years. Driven by improvements in modularity, combinability and reliability, today's M/LWD systems impact all phases of well planning and construction to improve drilling efficiencies and maximize reservoir exposure," said Premsingh. "Increasing utilization of available data-while-drilling through integrated digital workflows is critical to automate directional drilling."

Join us to gain expert insight on patent filing trends and top players in the measurement while drilling (MWD) technology landscape and technology trends, followed by an interactive, live question-and-answer session.

Key Takeaways:

Learn how digital technologies can impact MWD and about the initiatives that have laid the foundation for automated directional drilling.

What are the drilling efficiency improvements?

Hear about key ways to reduce the cost of service delivery.

Explore technology from sensors to software platforms that enable the digital transformation in MWD operations.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please click here.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion