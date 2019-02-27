Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 26-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1815.65p INCLUDING current year revenue 1831.89p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1770.23p INCLUDING current year revenue 1786.47p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---