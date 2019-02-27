Dairy Alternatives Market to Clock Valuation of US$26.31 Bn by 2024 due to High Demand for Healthier Alternatives to Lactose - TMR

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Transparency Market Research (TMR) witnesses that the global dairy alternatives market has a highly competitive vendor landscape owing to a large number of players operating globally. Despite the cutthroat competition in the market, some of the key players such as The Hein Celestial Group Inc., Living Harvest Foods Inc., and Earth's Own Food Co. Inc., have managed to maintain their supremacy in the market. Some of the other companies operating in the global dairy alternatives market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Blue Diamond Growers, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Freedom Foods Group Limited, and The Whitewave Foods Company. These players are adopting key strategies such as attractive packaging and offering flavored and better-tasting dairy products.

Request a Sample of Dairy Alternatives Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=18290

According to TMR, the global dairy alternatives market is projected to collect revenue of US$26.31 Bn by the end of 2024 from the value US$8.22 Bn registered in 2015. The market is expected to swell with a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

Based on the applications, the beverages segment dominated the global dairy alternatives market in the year 2015. Based on the distribution channel, huge retail chains dominated the global dairy alternatives market in the year 2015. However, the online deals segment is expected to expand with lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. Based on the region, Asia Pacific dominated the market in the same year by accounting share of 53% in the overall market owing to the growing demand for dairy products and drinks in the region.

Request For Multiple Chapters: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=18290

Growing Exploration of Alternatives to Lactose to Propel Market Growth

The global dairy alternatives market is gaining traction due to growing development coupled with an increasing number of people having milk or lactose intolerant. Growing awareness about the effects of consuming lactose on large scale among consumers is fuelling growth of the global dairy alternatives market. Additionally, growing medical innovations is further increasing awareness level among consumers, which is boosting the dairy alternatives market. Furthermore, rising awareness about the presence of numerous alternatives for dairy products is boosting demand for dairy alternatives. This is likely to propel growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, the market is facing some challenges, which are hampering its growth. The high cost of dairy alternatives is hampering growth of the global dairy alternatives market too. Additionally, low acceptance from some regions of the developing countries is restraining growth of the dairy alternatives market.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=18290

Growing Adoption of Healthier Products to Propel Market Growth

Despite these hurdles in its growth, availability of alternate products such as almond milk, oat milk, soy milk, hazelnut milk, and rice milk are boosting the adoption of dairy alternatives. This is likely to propel growth of the global dairy alternatives market in the near future. Additionally, growing adoption of dairy alternatives is considered as a healthier option compared to dairy products. This factor offers lucrative opportunities for growth of the dairy alternatives market.

Browse Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/dairy-alternatives-market.htm

This information is encompassed in the report by TMR, titled, "Dairy Alternatives Market (Products - Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Rice Milk, and Coconut Milk; Formulation - Plain Formulation and Flavored Formulation; Applications - Food and Beverages; Distribution - Large Retail, Small Retail, Specialty Stores, and Online) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024."

For the study, the dairy alternatives market has been segmented as follows:

Product Type

Insulin syringe

Insulin Pens

Disposable Pens



Reusable Pens



Pen Needles

Insulin Pumps

Tethered Insulin Pumps



Disposable/Patch Insulin Pumps

Others (insulin Patches & Needle Free Injection Jet)

Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Sales

Diabetes Clinics/ Centers

Browse Food & Beverages Market Research Reports





Popular Research Reports by TMR:

A2 Milk Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/a2-milk-market.html



Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fermented-non-dairy-non-alcoholic-beverages-market.html



Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/protein-ingredients-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://cmfenews.com/