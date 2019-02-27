Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Report Second Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2019 / Zedge, Inc., (NYSE American: ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for the second quarter 2019 (the three months ended January 31, 2019).

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (http://investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10PM Eastern on March 13, 2019.

Zedge's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30PM Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the call, please dial Toll Free: 866-682-6100 or International: 862-298-0702 at least five minutes before the 4:30PM Eastern start and ask for the Zedge earnings conference call.

The call will also be webcast through this URL: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/43324 (through 6-13-19)

Following the call and continuing through 3/27/19, a call replay will be available by dialing Toll Free: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331 and entering the replay access code: 43324

About Zedge:

Zedge is a content discovery and creation platform with a global audience of close to 35 million monthly active users. We aspire to be the 'everything you' destination that people turn to when seeking digital content that expresses their essence, individuality, and taste. Professional artists, individual creators, and brands use Zedge to market, distribute and sell their content. We have a rich and diverse library with more than a million images and audio clips.

Contact: Jonathan Reich - ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/537072/Zedge-to-Report-Second-Fiscal-Quarter-2019-Results