Bakery Product Market to Grow Swiftly Based on Increased Adoption Into Several Cuisines by Hotels and Restaurants Worlwide: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bakery product market is anticipated to rise at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Availability of raw materials & rise in consumption of bread in various countries will surely have a positive impact on the market scenario for bakery products. At present, the bakery trends involve health, pleasure and accessibility. Leading chefs and new cuisine are emphasizing bread and bakery as an innovation in restaurant offering and restaurant owners across Europe and other parts of the world are now setting an example in this art. The drivers for the bakery product include change in consumer lifestyle, rise in disposable income, availability of various bakery products and rise in urbanization. Preference for baked products such as whole-grain, multi-grain and trans-free fat products are likely to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Apart, rise in hospitality and tourism will boost the market demand. Availability of healthy and organic products driven by popularity and rise in consumption drives the market growth for the forecast period.

By type, the bakery product market is segmented into pastries, cake-rolls, cookies, pies, pretzels, tortillas and crackers. Geographical segmentation for bakery product market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America holds a larger share in the global market due to rise in preference for cakes, pastries, cookies, pretzels and tortillas. Europe follows the trend. APAC market is loaded with lucrative opportunities as the production for bakery items is on a higher scale. Demographics is a game changer in APAC sector that leads to diversification of the market. Technological advances and availability of workforce is likely to enlarge the market size. Population explosion and presence of advertising agencies stimulate the market demand.

The key players in the bakery product market include Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG, Allied Bakeries, BAB, Inc., Barilla Holding Societa per Azioni, Bakers Delight, Britannia Industries Ltd., ITC, Dunkin' Donuts, Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc., Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc., Flowers Foods, Inc., Nestlé SA, Kellogg Company, Mondelez International, Inc., McDonald's Corporation, Warburton's, Ltd. and Finsbury Food Group. The report package Global Bakery Product Market to 2021 offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation, and future outlook for bakery products in the world. Along with a global bakery products market report, the package includes country reports from the following countries: China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom, United States

The research includes historical data from 2010 to 2016 and forecasts until 2021 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

- The reports help answer the following questions:

What is the current size (volume and value) of the bakery product market in the world and in the top 10 global countries?

How much bakery products are produced in the world and in the top 10 global countries?

What is the price for bakery products in the world and in the top 10 global countries?

How is the market split into different types of bakery products?

How are the overall market and different product types growing?

How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

Who are the market players?

- The latest industry data included in the reports:

Demand (volume and value) for bakery products, 2010-2021

Production of bakery products, 2010-2021

Price for bakery products, 2010-2021

Bakery product market size by product type, 2010-2021

Growth rates of the overall market and different product segments, 2010-2021

Shares of different product segments of the overall market, 2010, 2016, and 2021

- The market data is given for the following product segments:

Crispbread

Gingerbread

Sweet biscuits

Toasted bread and rusks

Wafers and waffles

Other bakery products

