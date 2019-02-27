The "Small Bone and Joint Orthopedics Market Report Suite Europe 2018-2024 (Includes 6 Reports)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of procedures in the small bone and joint orthopedic device market is continuing to grow. The maturity of the orthopedic hip and knee device markets has prompted investment and growth within the extremity markets. The extremity markets are relatively young, and the dominance of arthroplasty over fusion has yet to become standard fare.

Overall, the small bone and joint orthopedic device market is seeing a shift, gradually in some cases, from arthrodesis to arthroplasty as more clinical data is accumulated and more surgeons are trained and specialized in the particular small bone and joint procedures. More manufacturers have been shifting their interests to the small joints orthopedic device market, seeking opportunities in this relatively underserved market. New products continue to be released and standards of joint replacement that are durable and reliable have yet to solidify the market. The market includes shoulder reconstruction prostheses, elbow repair devices, hand and wrist devices and foot and ankle devices.

The growth across all market segments discussed in this report is dampened by price deterioration across Europe, which is particularly visible in the segments that are characterized by higher levels of competition, such as shoulder reconstruction and distal radius plates. Most European countries closely manage their government budget, and governments have applied tender systems in order to reduce spending. Additionally, the markets in some European countries have experienced negative pricing pressure from other countries with historically lower prices.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

European Small Bone And Joint Orthopedic Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology

Step 1: Project Initiation Team Selection

Step 2: Prepare Data Systems And Perform Secondary Research

Step 3: Preparation For Interviews Questionnaire Design

Step 4: Performing Primary Research

Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates

Step 6: Market Forecast And Analysis

Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities

Step 8: Final Review And Market Release

Step 9: Customer Feedback And Market Monitoring

2 Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.1.1 Elbow

2.1.2 Foot And Ankle

2.1.3 Hand And Wrist

2.1.4 Shoulder

2.2 Disease Treatments And Diagnostics

2.2.1 Arthritis

2.2.2 Osteoarthritis

2.2.3 Traumatic Injuries

2.2.4 Avascular Necrosis

2.2.5 Congenital Bone Disorder

2.3 Patient Demographics

2.3.1 General Statistics

2.3.2 Osteoporosis Incidence

2.3.3 Arthritis Incidence

3 Product Assessment

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Product Portfolios

3.2.1 Elbow Reconstruction Device Market

3.2.2 Foot And Ankle Device Market

3.2.3 Hand And Wrist Device Market

3.2.4 Shoulder Reconstruction Device Market

3.2.5 Latest Developments In Joint Reconstruction

3.3 Regulatory Issues And Recalls

3.3.1 Acumed

3.3.1.1 Plates And Screws

3.3.2 Arthrosurface

3.3.2.1 Various Small Joint Implants And Related Tools

3.3.3 Depuy Synthes

3.3.3.1 Elbow

3.3.3.2 Hand And Wrist

3.3.3.3 Plates And Screws

3.3.3.4 Various Small Joint Implants And Related Tools

3.3.4 Exatech

3.3.4.1 Various Small Joint Implants And Related Tools

3.3.5 Integra Lifesciences

3.3.5.1 Foot And Ankle

3.3.5.2 Plates And Screws

3.3.5.3 Various Small Joint Implants And Related Tools

3.3.6 Lima Corporate

3.3.6.1 Shoulder

3.3.9 Smith Nephew

3.3.9.1 Plates And Screws

3.3.10 Stryker

3.3.10.1 Elbow

3.3.10.2 Various Fixation Devices

3.3.10.3 Various Small Joint Implants And Related Tools

3.3.11 Wright Medical

3.3.11.1 Foot And Ankle

3.3.11.2 Plates And Screws

3.3.12 Zimmer Biomet

3.3.12.1 Elbow

3.3.12.2 Foot And Ankle

3.3.12.4 Plates And Screws

3.3.12.5 Shoulder

3.3.12.6 Various Fixation Devices

3.3.12.7 Various Small Joint Implants And Related Tools

3.3.13 Other Companies

3.3.13.1 Elbow

3.3.13.2 Foot And Ankle

3.3.13.3 Hand And Wrist

3.3.13.4 Plates And Screws

3.4 Clinical Trials

3.4.1 Arthrex

3.4.1.1 Foot And Ankle

3.4.1.2 Plates And Screws

3.4.1.3 Shoulder

3.4.2 Depuy Synthes

3.4.2.1 Plates And Screws

3.4.2.2 Shoulder

3.4.3 Integra Lifesciences

3.4.3.1 Foot And Ankle

3.4.3.2 Staples Fixation

3.4.3.3 Hand And Wrist

3.4.3.4 Plates And Screws

3.4.3.5 Shoulder

3.4.4 Smith Nephew

3.4.4.1 Shoulder

3.4.5 Stryker

3.4.5.1 Shoulder

3.4.6 Zimmer Biomet

3.4.6.1 Elbow

3.4.6.2 Foot And Ankle

3.4.6.3 Plates And Screws

3.4.6.4 Shoulder

3.4.7 Wright Medical

3.4.7.1 Foot And Ankle

3.4.7.2 Shoulder

3.4.8 Other Companies

3.4.8.1 Elbow

3.4.8.2 Foot And Ankle

3.4.8.3 Plates And Screws

3.4.8.4 Hand And Wrist

3.4.8.5 Plates And Screws

4 European Small Bone And Joint Orthopedic Device Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Anatomy And Pathology

4.1.1.1 Osteoarthritis

4.1.1.2 Inflammatory Arthritis

4.1.1.3 Osteoarthritis And Inflammatory Arthritis Comparison

4.1.2 Treatment

4.1.2.1 Arthroplasty

4.1.2.2 Ostectomy

4.1.3 Shoulder Joint Reconstruction Devices

4.1.4 Elbow Joint Reconstruction

4.1.5 Hand And Wrist Devices

4.1.6 Foot And Ankle Devices

4.2 Currency Exchange Rate

4.3 Market Overview

4.4 Trend Analysis By Segment

4.5 Drivers And Limiters

4.5.1 Market Drivers

4.5.2 Market Limiters

4.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

4.7 Mergers And Acquisitions

4.8 Company Profiles

4.8.1 Acumed

4.8.2 Arthrex

4.8.3 Depuy Synthes

4.8.4 Exactech

4.8.5 Integra Lifesciences

4.8.6 Lima Corporate

4.8.7 Orthofix

4.8.8 Smith Nephew

4.8.9 Stryker

4.8.10 Wright Medical

4.8.11 Zimmer Biomet

4.9 Swot Analysis

4.9.1 Acumed

4.9.2 Arthrex

4.9.3 Depuy Synthes

4.9.4 Exactech

4.9.5 Integra Lifesciences

4.9.6 Lima Corporate

4.9.7 Orthofix

4.9.8 Smith Nephew

4.9.9 Stryker

4.9.10 Wright Medical

4.9.11 Zimmer Biomet

5 Country Profiles

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Population

5.1.2 Gdp Per Capita

5.1.3 Price Index

5.2 Germany

5.3 France

5.4 United Kingdom

5.5 Italy

5.6 Spain

5.7 Benelux

5.8 Scandinavia

5.9 Austria

5.10 Switzerland

5.11 Portugal

6 Procedure Numbers

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Procedure Overview

6.3 Procedures

6.3.1 Shoulder Procedures

6.3.1.1 Shoulder Replacement Procedures

6.3.1.2 Shoulder Resurfacing Procedures

6.3.1.3 Shoulder Revision Procedures

6.3.2 Elbow Procedures

6.3.2.1 Primary Elbow Implant Procedures

6.3.2.2 Radial Head Implant Procedures

6.3.3 Hand And Wrist Procedures

6.3.3.1 Wrist Replacement Procedures

6.3.3.2 Wrist Fusion Procedures

6.3.3.3 Hand Digit Implant Procedures

6.3.3.4 Distal Radius Plate And Screw Procedures

6.3.4 Foot And Ankle Procedures

6.3.4.1 Primary Ankle Replacement Procedures

6.3.4.2 Ankle Fusion Procedures

6.3.4.3 Forefoot And Midfoot Fixation Procedures

6.3.4.4 Hindfoot Procedures

6.3.4.5 Foot Digit Implant Procedures

6.3.4.6 Hammertoe Correction Procedures

7 Shoulder Reconstruction Market

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Anatomy

7.1.1.1 Pathology

7.1.2 Joint Reconstruction Devices

7.1.2.1 Total Shoulder Implant

7.1.2.2 Reversed Shoulder Implants

7.1.2.3 Hemi Shoulder Implants

7.1.2.4 Resurfacing Implants

7.1.2.5 Stemless Implants

7.1.2.6 Shoulder Revision

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

7.3.1 Total Shoulder Implant Market

7.3.1.1 Stemmed Total Shoulder Implant Market

7.3.1.2 Stemless Total Shoulder Implant Market

7.3.2 Reversed Shoulder Implant Market

7.3.3 Hemi Shoulder Implant Market

7.3.3.1 Stemmed Hemi Shoulder Implant Market

7.3.3.2 Stemless Hemi Shoulder Implant Market

7.3.4 Resurfacing Shoulder Implant Market

7.3.5 Revision Shoulder Implant Market

7.4 Drivers And Limiters

7.4.1 Market Drivers

7.4.2 Market Limiters

7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

8 Elbow Repair Market

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Pathology

8.1.2 Device Types

8.1.2.1 Primary Elbow Devices

8.1.2.2 Radial Head Elbow Devices

8.1.3 Contraindications

8.2 Market Overview

8.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

8.3.1 Primary Elbow Implant Market

8.3.2 Radial Head Implant Market

8.4 Drivers And Limiters

8.4.1 Market Drivers

8.4.2 Market Limiters

8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

9 Hand And Wrist Device Market

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Anatomy

9.1.2 Pathology

9.1.3 Treatment

9.1.4 Device Types

9.1.4.1 Definition Challenges

9.1.4.2 Total Wrist Implants

9.1.4.3 Wrist Fusion

9.1.4.4 Distal Radius Plates And Screws

9.1.4.5 Digit Implants

9.1.4.6 Cmc Joint Arthroplasty Of The Thumb

9.2 Market Overview

9.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

9.3.1 Wrist Replacement Market

9.3.2 Wrist Fusion Market

9.3.3 Hand Digit Implant Market

9.3.4 Distal Radius Plate And Screw Market

9.4 Drivers And Limiters

9.4.1 Market Drivers

9.4.2 Market Limiters

9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

10 Foot And Ankle Device Market

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Challenges In Defining The Market

10.1.2 Treatment

10.1.2.1 Total Ankle Fusion

10.1.2.2 Primary Ankle Joint Replacement

10.1.3 Foot Treatments

10.1.3.1 Hammertoe Correction Procedures

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

10.3.1 Primary Ankle Replacement Market

10.3.2 Total Ankle Fusion Market

10.3.2.1 Ankle Fusion Cannulated Screw Market

10.3.2.2 Ankle Fusion Plate And Screw Market

10.3.2.3 Ankle Fusion Intramedullary Nail Market

10.3.3 Total Forefoot And Midfoot Fixation Market

10.3.3.1 Forefoot And Midfoot Cannulated Screw Market

10.3.3.2 Forefoot And Midfoot Plate And Screw Market

10.3.4 Hindfoot Device Market

10.3.5 Foot Digit Implant Market

10.3.6 Total Hammertoe Device Market

10.3.6.1 Hammertoe Implant Market

10.3.6.2 Hammertoe K-Wire Market

10.4 Drivers And Limiters

10.4.1 Market Drivers

10.4.2 Market Limiters

10.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

11 Abbreviations

12 Appendix: Company Press Releases

Companies Mentioned

Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes

Wright Medical

Stryker

Integra LifeSciences

Arthrex

Smith Nephew

Acumed

Lima Corporate

Mathys

Exactech

Medartis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/935kt3/europe_small_bone?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005420/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Orthopedic Devices