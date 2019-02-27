Cambium Networks Expands Facebook Express Wi-Fi Technology Partnership to Include Self-Organizing Mesh Access Technology

Increased connectivity options for Indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi solutions

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, announced today at MWC 2019 that as an Express Wi-Fi Technology Partner, it is expanding its collaboration with Facebook by integrating Facebook's self-organizing mesh access technology into their cnPilot portfolio of indoor and outdoor of Wi-Fi Solutions.

"As an operator, we are excited to see two technology companies coming together to make mesh-based Wi-Fi networks a reality," said a spokesperson from CellC, a Facebook Express Wi-Fi partner in South Africa. "Facebook brings new technologies, tools and business models that help bring people online to a faster internet, and Cambium Networks brings its cost effective and proven wireless innovation."

"cnPilot indoor and outdoor networks were designed for fast setup and rapid deployment, without the need for significant upfront investment," said Rad Sethuraman, Vice President, Enterprise Product Management, Cambium Networks. "Facebook's self-organizing mesh access technology with its smart mesh routing algorithm and ability to optimize Layer 3 connectivity, is a natural fit. This capability enables network operators to have multiple wireless options for Wi-Fi backhaul connectivity, including standards-based WDS mesh, point-to-point (PTP), point-to-multipoint (PMP) and now an enhanced self-organizing mesh network."

Facebook's self-organizing, self-healing mesh Wi-Fi technology reduces the need for operators to spend time manually configuring their networks. In the event that an access point (AP) goes offline, this Wi-Fi mesh technology uses its self-healing functionality to automatically reconfigure the mesh to work around the Wi-Fi AP that is down and reconfigures the mesh to operate via the remaining meshed APs or gateway APs. The self-organizing mesh access technology is designed to scale to more than 50 Wi-Fi APs. Click here for more details on the self-organizing mesh access technology.

"Enabling a mesh enhancement feature, on cnPilot Wi-Fi APs builds on our successful partnership with Facebook to bring Express Wi-Fi solutions to service providers and mobile network operators around the world," said Chetan Hebbalae, Senior Director of Business Development. "A self-organizing mesh enabled cnPilot Wi-Fi network can speed up network expansion and increase overall network availability by sidestepping the need for individually backhauling Wi-Fi APs, significantly reducing capital and operational costs."

Express Wi-Fi is a platform that enables service providers and mobile network operators to build, operate, grow, and monetize their Wi-Fi business in a sustainable and scalable way. Facebook is partnering with service providers and operators to provide people with fast, affordable, and reliable access to the internet over Wi-Fi. Through this program, service providers partner with local communities and local entrepreneurs to extend Wi-Fi coverage.

