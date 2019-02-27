VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. Begins Trading Today; Symbol "VSBY"

Technology Firm Leading the Merger of Marketing and Security

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "VSBLTY") (CSE:VSBY), a leading retail software and technology company providing audience measurement through the power of machine learning and computer vision, is set to begin trading today at market open. Common shares of VSBLTY will be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "VSBY".

The announcement was made by VSBLTY Chief Executive Officer Jay Hutton: "We are excited to announce the start of trading today, and our entire team is looking forward to executing our plan to reach our business objectives this year and beyond. VSBLTY's creative use of analytics and artificial intelligence is advancing and transforming technology to dramatically change the way the retail, entertainment and transportation industries are communicating with their customers and visitors."

VSBLTY is leading the way in innovative digital displays with facial and object recognition software solutions that now enable the unique combination of targeted interactive content with real time data collection. Marketing and security applications are significantly enhanced with real time, cloud-based, or Edge-computed data that measures demographics and delivers custom messaging. VSBLTY FacialAnalytics provides sentiment measurement and facial recognition analytics that can-in milliseconds- identify individuals when alone or even in crowds.

VSBLTY Recent Highlights

Earlier this month VSBLTY announced the introduction of its new Edge software utilizing Intel's OpenVINO platform as a tool kit. The firm's Edge computing enables all its computer vision services to eliminate the need to send information to the cloud via the internet or a network, bringing all the processing and complexities of machine learning down to the level of an on-site computer with incredible scale and with greater precision.

To expand its global reach, VSBLTY also recently concluded two international partnerships with Atlas International, headquartered in Milan, Italy , and Onyx-Cognivas Pty, based in Johannesburg, South Africa . Atlas International is a full-service provider of innovative solutions specializing in business and technology integration across a wide range of channels. Onyx-Cognivas has unique patents on transparent digital signage that offer 100% transparency on demand, coupled with video analytics.

In February the firm demonstrated two unique products at the ISE Show in Amsterdam , the world's largest exhibition for AV and systems integration. It unveiled an elevator video wall- Gateway "magic mirror" by LU-VE Group- designed for hotels, office and residential buildings that will transmit photos, videos and advertising as well as building information and announcements. Touch screen technology also enables elevator passengers to communicate to the outside via the web. The second VSBLTY product demonstrated was a retail cabinet ideal for promoting products. Video on various size screens demonstrate product uses and benefits in addition to educating customers, relieving the dependency on service staff. The unit also can feature in-store promotions.

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

