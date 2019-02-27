MetaPack Launches Significant Solution Update to Help Retailers Cure Returns Challenges

LONDON and EL SEGUNDO, California, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaPack, the global leader in eCommerce delivery technology, is today announcing the launch of Metapack Returns. This innovative solution provides a market-leading approach to help retailers meet customers' expectations by better managing both cross-border and domestic returns. MetaPack Returns offers the capability to provide a combination of pre-printed returns labels, a branded returns portal and an international returns solution. The launch will further deliver on MetaPack's commitment to enhance the post-purchase experience for MetaPack's customers.

The features of MetaPack Returns will allow retailers to:

Enable faster customer refunds with clear tracking updates and notifications

Promote brand loyalty through a great consumer experience with dynamic returns labels provided in less than 60 seconds

Access in-country warehousing providing fast asset recovery with consolidation to ensure stock is back on sale in days

Better support customer service teams by tracking and managing returns in flight

Improved buying and merchandising decisions by understanding trends and root causes

Reduce the cost of international returns with access to local returns addresses and consolidation

The update also sees MetaPack provide a free of charge consultancy service to all customers of the Returns Portal with expert guidance on the selection of returns services and rates and operational guidance on warehousing and consolidation providers.

MetaPack is anticipating that retailers with significant volumes of cross border returns are likely to gain the most value from using MetaPack Returns and is focussed on those retailers where carriage costs are 10% or more of the value of the item.

Duncan Licence, VP for Global Products at MetaPack, said: "We know from our research of over 3,500 international consumers that 65% of consumers would spend more with a retailer that made the returns process easier. Building improvements to the MetaPack Returns solution has seen us focus more clearly on the post-purchase experience, which we know supports customer retention, encourages customer loyalty and reduces operational costs. As a result, retailers will find significant benefits in areas of the returns process that has previously been a challenge."

About MetaPack

Founded in 1999, MetaPack helps e-commerce and delivery professionals meet consumer's growing expectations of delivery, whilst maintaining and optimising operational efficiency. MetaPack's SaaS solution offers a wide range of personalised delivery services, from global order tracking to simplified return procedures, through a catalogue of 470 carriers and 5,000 services available that span every country in the world. Thanks to MetaPack, more than 550 million packages are sent annually by many of the world's leading eCommerce retailers. MetaPack is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP).