The Saudi energy company and Chinese inverter maker and comms firm will team up to use information and communications technology to improve the performance of the former's PV plants.Saudi energy company ACWA Power signed memoranda of understanding with Chinese industrial conglomerate Huawei and the Silk Road Fund at a recent meeting between the nations. ACWA said it will cooperate with Chinese inverter manufacturer Huawei to use information and communications tech to increase the efficiency and otherwise improve the performance of its PV projects, including the 300 MW Sakaka PV IPP project currently ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...