The Indian government has imposed anti-dumping duty of $114.58/metric ton on tempered solar glass imports originating in or exported from Malaysia. The five-year duty will be applied to products from producers except Xinyi Solar.From pv magazine India. Days after applying anti dumping duties on east Asian ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) solar sheets, the Indian government has imposed a trade penalty on textured, toughened (tempered) solar glass from Malaysia. The new, five-year duty - $114.58/metric ton (MT) - will be applicable on solar glass from all Malaysian producers except China's Xinyi Solar ...

