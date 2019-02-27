Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-02-27 / 12:39 Press Release *Dentons strengthens banking and financial regulatory practice with new partner hire in Frankfurt* *Frankfurt, 27 February 2019* - Global law firm Dentons has appointed Dr. Holger Schelling, LL.M. (Harvard), as a new partner in its Frankfurt office. Schelling will join in March 2019, strengthening the Banking and Finance practice and in particular the Financial Institutions Regulatory team. He previously practiced with Mayer Brown, where he has been a counsel since 2016, and with Clifford Chance. He also gained in-house experience at DZ BANK. Holger Schelling has special expertise in advising banks and financial service providers on banking and securities regulation as well as on legal aspects of derivatives. He also advises fin-tech companies on payment services and on blockchain/distributed ledger technology. Schelling also represents clients in regulatory proceedings in front of the relevant authorities. "Dentons' global platform and the Firm's special focus on new technologies build the perfect basis for advising my clients", commented Holger Schelling. Andreas Ziegenhagen, Germany Managing Partner at Dentons. said: "The hire of Holger Schelling helps us pursue two strategic goals: his addition comes in response to our clients increasing demand for professional advice in a highly-challenging, regulated market; moreover, with his hire, we are further boosting our banking and finance and capital markets teams in Frankfurt, aligned with our growth strategy." Dr. Arne Klüwer, Head of Banking and Finance Germany at Dentons, said: "Holger Schelling and I have known each other for many years and we have worked closely together. His profile is a special benefit for our team. He will ideally complement our expanding Financial Institutions Regulatory practice by his specialized knowledge and vast experience." Dentons' Banking and Finance and Capital Markets practices under partners Dr. Arne Klüwer and Robert Michels have grown tremendously in recent years. Now, the team comprises 20 professionals. Only last year, the group was boosted with the addition of two partners, Michael Huertas and Jobst von Steinsdorff, and two counsels, Verena Etzel and Surbhi Malhotra-Trenkel. *Contact:* *Press Contact:* Andreas Ziegenhagen Christine Wolf Germany Managing Partner Communications Manager Germany T +49 69 4500 12 144 T +49 89 244408 480 E andreas.ziegenhagen@dentons.com E christine.wolf@dentons.com *About Dentons* Dentons is the world's largest commercial law firm. Clients appreciate the quality and see real added value in its global positioning. Dentons is one of the top law firms in the Acritas Global Elite Brand Index, a winner of the BTI Client Service 30 Award and has been recognized in leading business and legal media for innovation in client service. This includes the establishment of Nextlaw Labs and Nextlaw Global Referral Network. With its polycentric approach and outstanding talent, Dentons sets new standards in legal services. Clients benefit from this wherever they live or do business. www.dentons.com [1] End of Media Release Issuer: Dentons Key word(s): Services 2019-02-27 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 781705 2019-02-27 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6654c1fb77f7ae3ed6631647da3be062&application_id=781705&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

