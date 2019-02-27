Lime Market Growth to be Driven by Rising Demand From Construction Industries Across the Globe: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lime market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Lime is termed as a product obtained from calcined limestone like hydrated lime and quick lime. It is an inorganic mineral in which hydroxides and oxides predominate. Calcium carbonate is a raw form of lime. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the lime market are increasing use of lime for animal waste treatment, rapid urbanization in developing as well as developed countries, rising demand from construction industries, and it helps to preserve pH and control odor. However, increasing pollution may restrain overall market growth in the years to come.

The lime market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Hydrated lime and quick lime are the types that could be explored in lime in the forecast period. The hydrated sector may account for the substantial market share of lime and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the growth of segment could be a growing concern for environmental safety. It is exclusively used in wastewater treatment and water desalination.

The market may be categorized based on applications like environmental, chemical and industrial, construction, metallurgical, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. The construction sector may account for the substantial market share of lime and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. Top ten countries of the lime market are the United States, Argentina, South Africa, Chile, Russia, China, India, Finland, Germany, and France. China may account for the significant market share of the lime market in terms of revenue and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come.

The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of agriculture industries, sugar refinery, and construction & building sector. Also, India and Japan are estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the years to come. The reason could be the rising consumption of non-ferrous metal. The key players of the lime market are Minerals Technologies, Carmeuse, Mississippi Lime, Graymont, Lhoist, Schaefer Kalk, Imerys, Okutama Kogyo, and Omya. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

The industry report package Global Lime Market to 2022 - Market Size, Development, Top 10 Countries, and Forecasts offers the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation, and future outlook for lime in the world and in the top 10 global countries. Along with a global lime market report the package includes country reports from the following countries: Argentina, Chile, China, Finland, France, Germany, India, Russia, South Africa, United States. The reports include historic market data from 2011 to 2017 and forecasts until 2022 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible and clearly presented tables and graphs.

