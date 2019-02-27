Beatrice Lam, T: +852 2584 4049, E: beatrice.hy.lam@hktdc.org Susanna Sin, T: +852 2584 4294, E: susanna.kc.sin@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, Feb 27, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) welcomes new measures announced in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government's 2019-20 Budget to develop Hong Kong's economy and support local start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The Council will work closely with the government and support companies to diversify their business and capture new opportunities arising from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as helping them address challenges arising from the changing business landscape.In its latest Budget, the government has proposed to further support start-ups and SMEs by advancing the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme and injecting more resources into the Dedicated Fund on Branding, Upgrading and Domestic Sales as well as extending its geographical scope, helping them to expand their business into more markets and alleviate the impact of the ongoing Sino-US trade dispute and the rise of protectionism. Local traders can apply for different funding schemes to take part in various HKTDC events, including local trade fairs and mainland and overseas promotional events.About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With more than 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter@hktdc, LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.