Sepsis Diagnostics Market to Offer Healthy Growth Opportunities Till 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Opportunities & Gaps in the Global Sepsis Diagnosis Market. This report helps the manufacturer streamline its marketing campaigns as the segments divide the market into site of intervention, percentage of tests conducted in hospitals versus outsourced, and also looks at the granular country wise competition. The report also highlights the sepsis therapeutics as the researchers of Stratview feel that in some way both are interconnected. From the KOL's point of view, the report addresses the opportunities in step wise manner - sepsis diagnosis, sepsis therapeutics and finally sepsis maintenance and recovery market, thereby covering the entire sepsis management market globally.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Research Highlights

Sepsis diagnostic has come a long way and its terminologies have changed many times. Currently, majority of physicians follow the SOFA guidelines published in 2016-2017. Some of the physicians use SOFA score, or SIRS criteria for evaluation of sepsis. Inspite of that, there is variation in diagnosis resulting in high cases of morbidity and mortality. There are many factors which are responsible for this, some of the important ones are: interpretation of test results & timely intervention, too much use of antibiotics - leading to multiple drug resistance, issues of test reproducibility (specificity and sensitivity) and the availability of point of care / bedside testing and other infrastructural facilities in hospitals and clinics globally.

In 2019, it's ironical that there is no single "gold standard" diagnostic test for sepsis, and case definitions vary widely. Use of nonspecific terminology such as "septicemia" remains pervasive. There are striking reports of sepsis among young children, pregnant women, senior population, and patients with chronic diseases or weak immune system.

However, in developed countries which are equipped with latest facilities, there are reports of a smaller number of sepsis cases. In a study of more than 7,000 patient outcomes, using the EarlySense System, the number of ICU days for transferred patients decreased by 46 percent, the overall hospital length of stay decreased by 9 percent in the intervention group, and the number of code-blue events decreased by 86 percent, all because patients were treated as soon as they began to deteriorate. The report published by Stratview Research covers all the latest technologies which are currently being used in various markets to diagnose sepsis.

The report also includes the forecast of the market, probable cases versus possible cases, import-export analysis, regulations - dos and don'ts for a new player, growth forecast by segments such as pre-disposing factors, organisms, technology and many more. The report identifies opportunities worth more than 40 million USD in the market between the possible cases and actual cases diagnosed.

The research showcases that not only Asia Pacific is an attractive market, Western Europe (CAGR 6.03%) appears to be more lucrative than North America (5.52% CAGR 2019-2025). While microbiology and pathology as segments would be the most attractive growing at a CAGR of 10.5% in between 2019-2025, closely followed by markers for sepsis.

Apart from major markets such as the USA, Germany, France, India, China and Japan, potential markets such as Indonesia, South Africa, Russia, Canada and Brazil have been studied from the suppliers' and buyers' point of view. The report gives a 360-degree overview for all the established players who would like to understand and compare a region's outlook of the sepsis diagnostic market.

Research Methodology

Our reports offer high-quality insights and are the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders and validation and triangulation with Stratview Research's internal database and statistical tools. More than 1,000 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles have been leveraged to gather the data. About 20 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in all four regions and industry experts have been executed to obtain both the qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Future Outlook

