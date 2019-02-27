Cholangiocarcinoma Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevalent population of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) is increasing at a CAGR of 1.5% for the study period of 2017-2028

The higher incidence of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) in the United States was 6,768 cases in 2017

1. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest incident population of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) with 4,471 cases, followed by Italy and the United Kingdom. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident population.

2. Cholangiocarcinoma incident cases of Japan were 4,287 in 2017, increasing at a CAGR of 0.5% for the study period of 2017-2028.

3. Cholangiocarcinoma total prevalent population was estimated to be 18,470 in 7MM

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) or Bile Duct Cancer - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2028

Key topics covered

1. The Cholangiocarcinoma market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Cholangiocarcinoma epidemiology in the 7 MM, covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.

2. The Cholangiocarcinoma market report includes both the current and emerging therapies.

3. The Cholangiocarcinoma market report includes global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. The Cholangiocarcinoma market report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the Cholangiocarcinoma market.

"Males are more prone to Cholangiocarcinoma than females among all countries. Cholangiocarcinoma overall incidence in both the genders is subjected to increase in the coming years"

Currently, Cholangiocarcinoma or Bile Duct Cancer market size for early stage majorly includes surgery with adjuvant chemotherapy and chemoradiation therapy. For the advanced and metastatic stage, systemic chemotherapy is the only option. There is no established second-line systemic therapy the following progression after first-line treatment although chemotherapeutic agents either in monotherapy or in combination are used.

The improvements in molecular understanding have identified multiple actionable mutations, leading to the development of targeted therapies with promising results in early clinical trials. In the near future, a personalized treatment approach, targeting FGFR gene fusions and somatic mutations in IDH 1/2 in iCCA, PRKACA or PRKACB gene fusions in pCCA, and ELF3 mutations in dCCA/ampullary carcinoma, may increase the market size in the coming years by optimizing the outcomes of patients with this aggressive malignancy. Ongoing advances in this arena with distinct subtypes of Bile Duct Cancer would expedited bench-to beside translational investigation of new actionable mutations and targeted agents.

Bile Duct Cancer market size in the 7 MM is found to be USD 379.57 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% for the study period (2017-2028). The treatment strategy, as well as market share, will transform in the near future with the advent of targeted therapies. In the United States, it accounts for the highest market size of USD 146.12 million in 2017. In EU5, the Cholangiocarcinoma market size in Germany was found to be highest with USD 82.46 million in 2017, whereas Spain has the lowest share with USD 3.69 million in 2017. However, Bile Duct Cancer market size in Japan was found to be USD 96.73 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

The market is focusing on to provide better treatment options for Cholangiocarcinoma with the continuous efforts in research and development, with the involvement of key players like

1. Agios Pharmaceuticals

2. Bayer

3. Basilea Pharmaceutica

4. Delcath Systems

5. Hoffmann-La Roche

6. Incyte Corporation

and many others.

Drugs that are involved are

1. AG-120

2. Pemigatinib

3. Infigratinib

4. Regorafenib

5. LOXO-101

6. Entrectinib

And many others

