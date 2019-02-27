Industry's first suite of applications enables value creation at every customer touchpoint to unlock and maximize new revenue opportunities

Altify, the pioneer and leader in Customer Revenue Optimization (CRO), today announced a new category of enterprise selling which ensures that both companies and customers gain more value from their commercial relationships. CRO is the vision of the future of Business to Business (B2B) sales, supported by recent global research findings. CRO arose from the recognition that sales and business leaders face constant pressure to align customer retention and revenue generation, two factors traditionally at odds.

The newly released 2019 CRO Benchmark study, which surveyed over 640 sales and business leaders globally was executed in partnership with Salesforce, MapAnything, Gainsight, Traction on Demand, NewVoiceMedia, Highspot and Outreach. It reveals 92 percent of sales and business leaders see revenue generation as their primary focus for 2019. While benchmark surveys have previously seen Customer Retention in the top spot, adopting a CRO approach ensures businesses no longer need to compromise between delivering short-term revenue goals and building long-lasting and lucrative customer relationships.

Customer Revenue Optimization does this by modernizing the traditional Customer Relationship Management (CRM) model and improving the personalization of the customer experience (CX) the two critical success factors in highly complex B2B sales.

"Today's empowered and educated buyers expect great experiences they don't want to be sold to," said Altify CEO, Anthony A. Reynolds. "Continuously heightened customer expectations require Chief Revenue Officers and the entire revenue team to put the customer first and to optimize every experience to deliver value. Failing to understand this and to properly leverage Customer Revenue Optimization is the difference between winning customers and losing them."

CRO combines Altify's deep understanding of sales strategy and best practices, sales methodology, enabled with augmented and artificial intelligence to enable guided selling. Customer Revenue Optimization radically re-imagines and enhances the traditional CRM model to ensure organizations truly put customers at the center of their business by:

Harnessing the knowledge of the entire enterprise to understand the customers' business problems.

Improving revenue capability and execution by moving from selling products to enabling customer outcomes.

Continuously optimizing all organization resources to drive better experiences and unlock more revenue.

Making every employee part of the revenue team.

The new revenue imperative

The demands of the global marketplace require new solutions that enable the C-suite to make critical decisions that drive revenue generation and customer retention, while still focusing on providing an elevated customer experience. The 2019 CRO Benchmark report revealed:

77 percent of sales and business leaders report customers are more in control of the buying process than ever before.

Just 46 percent believe they are good at maximizing revenue from their existing accounts.

Only 43 percent close sales opportunities as they are originally forecasted.

The research also reveals sales teams are not getting any better at understanding customer business problems. This year only 66 percent of respondents believe their sales team is good at uncovering the customer's business problem, and in the 2018 version of this survey the response was the exact same. The study's results suggest organizations needs to rethink their approach to sales to focus on a scientific approach to deliver value. Overall, the findings ratify CRO as the missing piece behind the post-CRM landscape.

"Customer Relationship Management is yesterday's story,'' said Jeremy Cox, Principal Analyst in Ovum's Customer Engagement Practice. "Being able to record activity, while useful as a system of record, does not directly impact the quality of engagement with customers. With CRO, Altify places the customer at the centre of every interaction, to focus attention on the customer's desired outcomes, and by providing intelligent guidance on the most relevant action, to help customers achieve their aims. Revenue and growth are the natural consequence.''

"IDC's research correlates with Altify's latest CRO Benchmark in delivering one clear message enterprises today risk losing their precious customers if they are not mapping their marketing and sales efforts to buyer needs and buying processes. Altify's new CRO solution offers the potential to bridge this customer experience gap." said Gerry Brown, CX Research Director for IDC Europe.

Connecting all employees to the customer

Customer Revenue Optimization is built for high performing B2B sales organizations that use Salesforce and modern, best-of-breed sales, marketing and customer success applications to improve sales velocity.

In response to the clear need for a new technology category, Altify is introducing the first Customer Revenue Optimization applications with its Spring '19 release, featuring Dynamic Account Plans. Now all employees can contribute to customer strategy by contributing to account plans, and Chief Revenue Officers can enable a structured process to continuously test and improve those plans to optimize for customer value and revenue impact. Altify's Spring '19 release includes new capability to help front line sales leaders improve revenue optimization with new TeamView Opportunity Dashboards, and Opportunity Close Plans. Designed to enable sales leaders to understand progress against plans and improve coaching, TeamView dashboards track status against opportunity plans for all accounts from early deal qualification to the development and execution of mutual close plans.

"Altify's Spring '19 release with Close Plans is exciting. It will give our sales teams the ability to stay in lock-step with our customers throughout the sales process right through to close," said Steven Birdsall, Chief Revenue Officer at Anaplan Inc. "It's an additional way for us to maintain our Customer First philosophy and put it into action after we win the deal."

"We are looking forward to the new Spring '19 release from Altify, and how these great new capabilities will help our sales teams to further increase their performance, improving collaboration, strengthening alignment and enabling meaningful discussion and actions across the extended account team for continued future success," said Amaury Lambert, VP International Sales, Orange Business Services.

Altify's Spring '19 release for Customer Revenue Optimization is generally available now. To learn more about the new release go to https://www.altify.com/products or the Salesforce AppExchange.

To obtain a copy of the Altify CRO Benchmark study go to www.altify.com/crobenchmark.

For more information about Altify, visit https://www.altify.com

About Altify

Altify is the Customer Revenue Optimization company, helping businesses generate value and grow revenue. Providing best practices, methodology and technology, Altify helps revenue teams visualize customers and their desired outcomes, unlocking revenue growth and building sales excellence.

Built natively on the Salesforce platform, Altify's CRO application helps thousands of salespeople, sales leaders and executives achieve sustained customer revenue optimization and sales success. Altify customers include: Autodesk, Bell Canada, BT, Comcast, GE, Workday, HP Enterprise, Johnson Controls, United Healthcare, Optum, Salesforce, and Western Union Business Services. Find out more at www.altify.com.

