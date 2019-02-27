sprite-preloader
Electrolux Publishes 2018 Annual Report with Digital-first Approach

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Annual Report for 2018 has been published on the Group's website as of today. This year's reporting consists of a comprehensive online version with rich digital content, connecting strategy with execution, and a shorter print/pdf Annual Report booklet, fulfilling the detailed legal reporting requirements.

The online information, http://www.electroluxgroup.com/annualreports/2018, includes in-depth graphics, videos and case stories illustrating the company's progress on key strategic priorities. The printed report can be downloaded in pdf format here and will be distributed in mid-March to shareholders that have requested it.

"Electrolux has a clear strategy to deliver profitable growth and create shareholder value. Strong focus on consumer experience innovation and modularized products in automated production are, combined with a healthy financial position, key drivers for profitable growth," said Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO. See or read his full comment here.

A print copy can also be ordered on www.electroluxgroup.com/order-printed-publications.

CONTACT:

Electrolux Investor Relations, +46-70-590-80-72

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46-8-657-65-07.

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14.00 CET on February 27, 2019.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/electrolux-publishes-2018-annual-report-with-digital-first-approach,c2751556

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/2751556/998756.pdf

PDF


