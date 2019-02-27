Electrolux Publishes 2018 Annual Report with Digital-first Approach

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Annual Report for 2018 has been published on the Group's website as of today. This year's reporting consists of a comprehensive online version with rich digital content, connecting strategy with execution, and a shorter print/pdf Annual Report booklet, fulfilling the detailed legal reporting requirements.

The online information, http://www.electroluxgroup.com/annualreports/2018, includes in-depth graphics, videos and case stories illustrating the company's progress on key strategic priorities. The printed report can be downloaded in pdf format here and will be distributed in mid-March to shareholders that have requested it.

"Electrolux has a clear strategy to deliver profitable growth and create shareholder value. Strong focus on consumer experience innovation and modularized products in automated production are, combined with a healthy financial position, key drivers for profitable growth," said Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO. See or read his full comment here.

A print copy can also be ordered on www.electroluxgroup.com/order-printed-publications.

CONTACT:

Electrolux Investor Relations, +46-70-590-80-72

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46-8-657-65-07.

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14.00 CET on February 27, 2019.

