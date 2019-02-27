The Red Hat Certified Architect Program in Telco Cloud is designed to help engineers develop the necessary skills for building and maintaining core-to-edge telecommunications clouds

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced a new training and certification program emphasizing the next-generation of telecommunications innovation. The Red Hat Certified Architect Program in Telco Cloud focuses on the skills that telecommunications engineers need to build network functions virtualization (NFV) clouds, critical technologies that can help drive advanced services like 5G. Used by Rakuten Mobile Network, Inc., as part of their collaboration with Red Hat in building a fully virtualized core-to-edge NFV cloud, the program is designed to help Red Hat Certified Engineers and Red Hat Certified Architects gain the knowledge needed to effectively use virtualized and cloud-native functions in building telecommunications infrastructure and services.

Red Hat Certified Architect Program in Telco Cloud

Red Hat Certified Architect in Infrastructure and Red Hat Certified Architect in Enterprise Applications are Red Hat's highest certifications, representing both depth and breadth of skills and knowledge. The Telco Cloud Program consists of a certification path specifically recommended for professionals in the telecom industry that will lead to RHCA in Infrastructure. Available now, engineers taking the program can gain the skills needed to build open, innovative next-generation infrastructure that covers core to edge processes and technologies, enabling them to more effectively create full-scale NFV clouds.

Participants must first become certified as Red Hat Certified Engineers, and then must earn the following additional certifications:

Red Hat Certified System Administrator in Red Hat OpenStack

Red Hat Certified Engineer in Red Hat OpenStack

Red Hat Certified Specialist in Ceph Storage Administration

Red Hat Certified Specialist in Ansible Automation

Red Hat Certified Specialist in Configuration Management

Red Hat offers training aligned to all these certifications, available worldwide in a variety of self-paced and instructor-led options and languages. The Red Hat Learning Subscription provides the most flexible, cost-effective means of achieving RHCA.

Supporting Quotes

Randy Russell director, Certification, Red Hat

"To deliver the future of telco innovation, engineers and architects need the proper skillsets to use emerging technologies like cloud-enabled NFV and Linux containers to their fullest. The Red Hat Certified Architect Program in Telco Cloud is designed to help these individuals gain a greater understanding of the technologies and processes underpinning next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and provide them with the knowledge to bring these advancements to their respective organizations. We're pleased to have Rakuten Mobile Network as the first organization taking advantage of this program as they work to launch a fully virtualized, end-to-end cloud-native mobile network."

Tareq Amin, CTO, Rakuten Mobile Network, Inc.

"The infrastructure of our new, innovative mobile network leverages complete virtualization of network functions across a telco cloud. This differs dramatically from traditional networks, and requires an entirely new set of skills and knowledge. Through the Red Hat Certified Architect Program in Telco Cloud, our engineers have been able to develop the skills to build and maintain the network, bringing us one step closer to making our vision of creating the world's first fully-virtualized, end-to-end cloud-native network a reality."

