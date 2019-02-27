Consumer Acceptance of CBD Infused Products Bringing Major Retailers Into Market

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The amazing consumer acceptance of CBD infused products is fueling a rush among every possible outlet from mom-and-pop corner stores to multi-national retail distributors. The Business Insider said: "The roughly $1 billion CBD industry is already shifting into high gear, with retailers selling everything from CBD teas and beer alternatives to CBD dog treats, coffee, and supplements… Here's a look at a handful of the CBD-based products that have recently become available. Lotions, balms, and creams infused with CBD are sold in dispensaries and corner shops. Heineken and other beer labels are betting on brews made with CBD instead of alcohol. CBD vape pens and gummies are becoming increasingly popular… A handful of pet stores sell CBD treats for your pooch. Boutique grocery chains and dispensaries sell CBD water, juice, and tea. CBD coffee is a thing too… and Supplement-makers are adding CBD to their formulas and making new pills crafted with the ingredient… it's clearly a lucrative - and blossoming - industry." Active Companies from around the market with current developments this week include:Puration Inc. (OTC:PURA), Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA), Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTC: LHSIF), PotNetwork Holdings, Inc (OTC: POTN), Hemp Inc. (OTC: HEMP).

An industry research group's headline of a market study said: "Hemp-Derived CBD Will Outpace All Other Cannabis Markets, Projected to Hit $22 Billion by 2022 - As the CBD market consolidates, wholesale retailers are expected to provide exponential growth." The article went on to say: "Right now, online orders of hemp-derived CBD products are the primary sales driver. Companies… can ship CBD products anywhere in the U.S., as long as the plant source meets that legal definition of industrial hemp and includes less than 0.3-percent THC. The trend that (the report) points to, however, is a flip from mostly retail to mostly wholesale. As these products become normalized in U.S. wellness markets, the online ordering process-direct to consumer-will quickly be replaced by a more traditional market that involves wholesale opportunities."

Puration, Inc. (OTCPK:PURA)BREAKING NEWS: Puration today announced its EVERx CBD Sports Water is returning to the Arnold Sports Festival for a third consecutive year. EVERx was officially launched for the first time ever at the Arnold in 2017, and this year EVERx returns to the Arnold with its all new EVERx formula and packaging right in the center of the Expo as a major event sponsor. The EVERx booth can be found near Jan Tana's Body Painting Revolution stage. EVERx is a sponsor of Jan Tana's Body Painting Revolution.

Jan Tana's Bodypainting Revolution , A colorful and artistic event, returns to The Arnold Classic Sports Festival for the second straight year in 2019. This unique art exhibition and competition will take place in public view in the Expo Hall Booth #1307. Artists will paint models, taking more than six hours to complete in hopes to impress the judges, captivate photographers and delight audiences with breathtaking stage performances. Bodypainting artists will take you back to your favorite Arnold Movie with this year's inspiring theme "Classic Arnold Cinema."

The 2019 Arnold Sports Festival and the world-renowned Arnold Classic bodybuilding championships, already the world's largest multi-sport festival, will grow even larger in 2019 when the four-day health and fitness celebration presents a record 80 sports and events February 28-March 3, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. The Arnold Sports Festival will attract an estimated 200,000 sports and fitness fans to watch more than 22,000 athletes compete in 80 sports and events, including 16 Olympic events, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in downtown Columbus, the Ohio Expo Center and various other Central Ohio venues.

The Arnold Classic and related IFBB Pro League events and the Arnold Amateur NPC Bodybuilding, Fitness, Figure, Bikini & Physique Championships will be held in Battelle Grand and on the Arnold Fitness EXPO Stage at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Read this and more news for PURA at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-pura/

In the industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCQB: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, this week announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued the Company a patent for the formulation of its flagship CBD product, hempSMART Brain. hempSMART Brain is a wellness product formulated with a proprietary composition of natural ingredients and cannabidiol (CBD) for the enhancement of brain function. The U.S. Patent Office issued patent number 10,201,553.

Dianna Steinberg, Head of Product Development commented, "This patent represents the hard work of the whole team involved in this formulation. Their invaluable insight into the goal of using CBD with additional supplements in a synergistic fashion to produce a fabulous product is a tribute to their dedication."

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS.CN) (OTCQX: LHSIF) recently announced that, as mentioned in the Company's Feb 12, 2019 press release, it continues to work towards enhancing its directors and senior executives based in the United States, to more closely align with the US geographical focus of the business.

In accordance with this strategy, George Scorsis, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has resigned and will also be stepping down from his Board position. In the interim, Mr. Scorsis will be replaced by Victor E. Mancebo, the Company's current President who is a resident in the State of Florida and has in-depth knowledge of the Company's day to day operations. Victor's appointment ensures that there will be no need for a ramping up period to become familiar with the Company's operations. Victor will serve as the Company's interim Chief Executive Officer and will be appointed to fill the vacancy on the Board until a replacement is sourced for the role.

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc (OTCPK: POTN) recently announced that it is expanding its in-depth coverage of the cannabis begins arriving this month in offices, newsstands and magazine shelves around the world.

With over 300,000 page views and over 150,000 unique visitors per month, PotNetwork News is the cannabis sector's leading news and information website, outpacing similarly focused online platforms. (Digital magazine available here) Born from the same grit and hard-hitting unbiased daily news delivered every day on PotNetwork News, the new magazine, PotNetwork, is a natural offline extension that promises to delve deeper into the untold stories of an industry that is expected to generate $136 billion in retail sales over the next six years in the U.S. alone.

Hemp Inc. (OTCPK: HEMP) recently announced that the Company has agreed upon a stock share with Gunpowder Capital Corporation, a Canadian merchant bank and advisory services firm. The stock share will be Gunpowder Capital Group's first foray into the hemp industry. Seeing the high demand for hemp throughout the United States, both companies agree that with the opening of enormous opportunities in the hemp industry through the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill, the market is going to experience great growth through the coming months and years.

"With the increased focus on the hemp industry throughout the United States, and even the world, Hemp, Inc. is happy to be the first to welcome Gunpowder Capital Corporation into this evolving industry," said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Puration, Inc. by the company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757