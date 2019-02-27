Silver Range Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2019 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNG) ("Silver Range") announces that it will carry out a 2,750,000 share private placement. Each common share will be sold at a price of $0.11 for total proceeds of $302,500. All common shares issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date the placement closes. The proceeds from this private placement will be used for working capital and exploration work in Nevada, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. This offering is subject to regulatory acceptance. Closing is expected to occur in mid-March, 2019.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in Nunavut, Nevada and the Northwest Territories. It has assembled a portfolio of 42 properties, 16 of which are currently under option to others. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the high grade precious metal targets in its portfolio.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

"Mike Power"

President, C.E.O. & Director

For further information concerning Silver Range or its exploration projects please contact:

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler

Vice-President, Communications

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

rdrechsler@silverrangeresources.com

http://www.silverrangeresources.com

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

