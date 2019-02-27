The association that represents developers operating at the 1,465 MW solar project in Egypt - due for completion in June - say they have been told nothing about a rumored rise in investment costs caused by more expensive construction materials.Developers working on the huge Benban solar park have told pv magazine they have heard nothing about a mooted 25% rise in investment costs being levied on investors because of the rising price of building materials. A story published by the Daily News Egypt newspaper on Saturday - and carried by Thomson Reuters' Zawya Middle East news website - quoted a ...

