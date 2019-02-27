The Netherlands-based Foundation for Applied Water Research has published a Guide for the licensing of floating solar parks on water and developed a tool to measure the effect of PV modules on water quality and quantity and the ecosystem.The Dutch Foundation for Applied Water Research - STOWA - has published guidelines and tools for developers interested in floating PV projects across the water-rich Netherlands. The chief document is STOWA's Guide for the licensing of floating solar parks on water, which provides recommendations for securing permits from water authorities, describes conditions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...